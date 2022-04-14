AARP Tax-Aide tax service ends today
The Winchester AARP Tax-Aide service is winding down its operations as the tax filing deadline approaches. Federal and state tax returns are being prepared for free at the War Memorial Building (WMB) in Jim Barnett Park, 1001 Cork St., Winchester, through Thursday, April 14. Days and times of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments may be scheduled by calling 540-227-0884 between the hours of 9 a.m.– 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Envelopes with instructions and Interview/Intake Sheets are available in the lobby of the War Memorial Building.
The following information should be brought to your appointment: completed Interview/Intake Sheet (included in the Envelope packet), taxpayer(s) picture id, social security cards for all individuals listed on each return, all year-end tax documents (W-2s, 1099s, 1098s, etc.) and a copy of last year’s tax return. Reviewing last tax year’s return can help you to determine what documents were used and should be included.
Contact Winchester AARP Tax-Aide at 540-227-0884 on the appropriate days and times listed above to schedule an appointment.
Apple Blossom parade route seats
Reserve your seats now for both parades (Firefighters’ and Grand Feature) for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The seats are on North Washington Street. Benefits Fairview Lutheran Church. For information, call Cheryl Link at 540-667-4092.
Treasure Box schedule change
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will be closed Friday and Saturday for Easter weekend.
Spring Surf & Turf Dinner
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company will have a Surf & Turf Dinenr at 3 p.m. April 23 at the fire station at 9381 N. Frederick Pike, Cross Junction. The menu will feature roast beef and fried catfish, au gratin potatoes, coleslaw, baked apples, homemade corn rolls, dessert and drink. Cost: $15.
Kids Bloomin’ Mile, Valley Health 10K
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is partnering with the Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department on the return of the Shenandoah Valley Orthodontics Kids’ Bloomin’ Mile and the Valley Health 10K during the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The Kids Bloomin’ Mile will be held at 4 p.m. April 29. Cost is participate is $20. The Valley Health 10K is set for 8:30 a.m. April 30. Early registration is $30. Both races will take place near Handley High School. To register, visit www.runatthetop.net.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
