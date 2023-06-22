Upcoming Handley High School 100th anniversary events
Alumni Music Series featuring FLY with Phil Zuckerman and Stories We Tell, 8-10 p.m. June 23, Bright Box Theater, 15 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. For tickets, go to brightboxwinchester.com.
Registration is open for the “Judges Give Back 5K” being held on July 4 as part of the 100th anniversary celebration of Handley High School. Proceeds will benefit student service organizations at Handley. The race is being presented by United Bank and Shenandoah Valley Runners. All runners and walkers welcome! The race starts at 8 a.m. at Handley, with a one-hour time limit. The course begins and ends at the school and will go through the streets of historic downtown Winchester. Overall and age group awards. For more information or to register, visit onehandley.com.
Alumni Music Series featuring Raised on Analog, 8-10 p.m. July 8, Bright Box Theater.
“Handley’s Corcoran Connection: A World War II Story” will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 13 in the school’s Wooden Hallway featuring the James R. Wilkins Gallery of Art, with vault tours available. The fascinating story of the safeguarding of precious works of art in Handley’s vault during WWII. Free and open to the public.
Photographic exhibit at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester, featuring 25 photo posters depicting 10 decades of Handley history. July 18-23. No charge.
Handley 100th Past and Present Staff Luncheon on Aug. 3 at Handley. For more information, visit onehandley.com.
Alumni Music Series featuring Caressing Steel, 8-10 p.m. Aug. 19, Bright Box Theater.
Viva la Muerte concert
First Presbyterian Church will sponsor a fundraising concert featuring Viva la Muerte at 7 p.m. June 23 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, off the Loudoun Street Mall, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester. Viva la Muerte is a popular jazz-rock band from North Carolina led by a former member of the community, Matt Armstrong. Tickets may be purchased at the door and are $15 per person, $40 for a family, with children 12 and under admitted free. Food will be available for purchase. Proceeds will benefit the church’s Helper Fund, which provides emergency assistance to our local neighbors in need of temporary assistance with utilities, housing, gas, etc. For more information, visit www.fpcwinc.org.
Gainesboro Fire & Rescue yard party
The 65th annual Gainesboro Fire & Rescue Company Yard Party will start on June 23. The concession stand will open at 5 p.m. Bluegrass music starts at 7 p.m. On June 24 the concession stand opens at 3:30 p.m. Dinner will be served from 3:30-6 p.m. The menu will include country ham and open pit barbecued chicken dinners. Fried country ham sandwiches available both days. Auction will start at 6 p.m. Anyone who has not been contacted for a donation or to volunteer should call 540-888-3988.
Hamfest
Hamfest hosted by the Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club-Winchester will be held June 24-25 at the Clarke County Fairgrounds in Berryville. Club members will be operating on the air from 2 p.m. June 24 through 2 p.m. June 25. Come meet club members and learn about amateur radio.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 9-10 a.m. June 24. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center Lobby. Free. hear a brief talk “Impact of Osteoarthritis: A Primary Care Perspective” by Dr. Linda Luong, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. Please arrived 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, contact the fitness center at 540-536-300 or check their Facebook page for updates. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
Brucetown UMC yard sale
Brucetown United Methodist Church is holding a yard sale June 24. Spaces and/or tables are available to rent; $30 for a 9-foot table, $20 for a space. Contact brucetowncalendar2@gmail.com to get your space.
Rockin’ the Library event
Handley Regional Library System will host Rockin’ the Library from 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 29 at Handley Library, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester, in partnership with Shenandoah University’s Children’s Literature Conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet famous authors and illustrators, including Vanessa Brantley-Newton, Matthew Cordell, Edward Hemingway and LeUyen Pham. A parade will feature the authors and also surprise book character friends. Other activities include live music, a photo booth, shaved iced from Kona Ice, signed books from Winchester Book Gallery, face painting and more.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
Attention James Wood Class of 1970 alumni. Be on the lookout for your 53rd class reunion invitation in the coming weeks. The reunion will be held in September at West Oaks Farm Market. If you do not receive an invitation, contact Joanie Windle Anderson at 540-336-4144 or joanieandy@gmail.com.
Our Health’s Healthy Living Event & Farmer’s Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 18, Aug. 15 and Sept. 19 at the Our Health campus, 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Free medical and dental screenings, nutritionist consultations, fresh produce, baked goods and more. Our Health partners’ clients are eligible to receive a coupon for free produce.
Long Branch Summer Celebration
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will celebrate the Virginia Thoroughbred as part of its annual Summer Celebration from 6-9 p.m. July 22. The celebration will salute special guests Althea “Robin” Richards of Millwood, owner of the the Virginia Thoroughbred Association’s 2022 Virginia-bred Horse of the Year Green Up, and Amy Moore, breeder of Forte and VTA’s 2022 Virginia Breeder of the Year. Tickets go on sale June 1. For tickets or more information, go to visitlongbranch.org.
