Handley High School 100th anniversary events
Get ready to show your community spirit for Handley’s 100th during Maroon Mania from Oct. 1-15 (includes homecoming weekend of Oct. 13-15) by decorating your home/yard/front door, business window, vehicle or yourself. Judging is Oct. 13 (judging for vehicle and person will take place at homecoming party at the Wilkins Athletics and Events Center). Prizes will be awarded. To enter your house or business, email MaroonMania@onehandley.com by Oct. 9. Entries must be within 10 miles of Handley to be judged. No advance registration is required for vehicle or person.
Handley 100th Alumni Speakers Series will feature “A Fireside Chat with Jimmy Wilkins” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 4 in Handley Library’s Robinson Auditorium, 100 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester. Free. Wilkins is a local businessman and Handley alum. His talk coincides with the recent publication of his memoir, “Man on the Move.”
Also, the committee organizing Handley High School’s 100th anniversary celebration is seeking Handley graduates who are soon to be or already 100 years old or older who might be willing to be interviewed by committee members about their Handley years and subsequent lives. For persons outside the Winchester area, phone interviews can be arranged. If you or someone you know meets that description, contact Jim Laise at jimlaise@aol.com or call 540-662-3661.
Laurel Ridge Community College 5K
In partnership with Shenandoah Valley Runners, the 5K race will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 16 at Laurel Ridge Community College, Middletown. Proceeds benefit student educational assistance programs. Entry fees: race day registration is $25. No pets, strollers or headphones. For more information or to register, visit laurelridge.edu/5K.
Handley Class of 1953
Handley High School Class of 1953 will have its 70th reunion at noon Sept. 16 at Homestead Farm Market, 2502 N. Frederick Pike, Winchester. RSVP to Bessie Solenberger at 540-533-7350 or bessiesolenberger35@gmail.com.
Clarke County High School Class of 1963
CCHS’s Class of 1963 will celebrate its 60th reunion Sept. 16 with dinner at 5 p.m. at Enders fire hall in Berryville. Any classmates who aren’t signed up and want to attend should call 540-837-9930 by Sept. 8.
Clarke County Youth Football League Cash Party
The Clarke County Youth Football League Cash Party will be held Sept. 30 at Boyce Volunteer Fire Company, 7 S. Greenway Ave., Boyce. Doors open at 4 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m. The first number will be drawn at 6:30 p.m. The event includes a catered dinner, open bar, silent auction and tip jars. To purchase a ticket, contact clarkecountyyouthfootball@gmail.com.
James Wood High School Class of 1970
Classmates have until Sept. 15 to send in their money for the James Wood Class of 1970 reunion, which will be from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 30 at West Oaks Farm Market. Please RSVP to Linda Ricketts, 418 Fairmont Ave., Winchester 22601. Make checks payable to “James Wood Class of 1970.” Cost is $35 per person. Questions? Contact Joanie Windle Anderson at 540-336-3144 or joanieandy@gmail.com.
Handley Class of 1971
Handley High School’s Class of 1971 is planning a reunion for Oct. 12 from 6-10 p.m. at Piccadilly’s Public House in Winchester. Cost is $50 per person which includes a dinner buffet. Music provided by Jimmy Lee, and there will also be a cash bar. This event will coincide with other events commemorating Handley’s 100th anniversary. More information available at onehandley.com. For more information, contact Kathye Stratton at 540-664-0826 or kathyestratton@aol.com.
Handley Class of 1993
Handley High School’s Class of 1993 will have its 30-year reunion from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Bright Box Theater in Winchester. For more information, go the group’s Facebook page or email Kirby Reed at kirbyreed2@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.