SPCA's Dog Days of Summer Jam Sessions
Stop by the Winchester SPCA on Featherbed Lane every Thursday evening in July, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., for food trucks, lawn games, live music, raffles, art show, SPCA tours, adoption specials and thrift shop sales. Sponsored by City National Bank.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on July 13 from 11 a.m. -noon. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk "Hydration Hints" by Katlyn Frye, who will join walk leader Dr. Donna Michel, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. The walk is held outdoors.
Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. In the event of inclement weather, please contact the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center at 540-536-3000 or check their Facebook page for cancellation updates the morning of the event. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
AARP Smart Driver Safety Program
An 8-hour refresher program will be held from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. July 15 in Shenandoah University's Hester Auditorium in Winchester. Those who complete the program will receive a certificate, which should reduce auto insurance costs. Cost to particpate is $25; AARP members will receive a $5 discount. To register and for more information, contact Mike at 540-635-1256 or 540-622-3203 between 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Our Health Living Event and Farmers Market
Come learn about our community’s resources for healthy living from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 at 329 N. Cameron St., Winchester. Our Health’s partner clients are eligible to receive a free $5-$10 coupon for fresh produce at the Marker-Miller Orchard’s booth. Free medical and dental screenings, COVID vaccines, more.
John Handley High School Class of 1972
The John Handley High School Class of ‘72 is planning its 50th class reunion for the weekend of Sept. 23-24. For more information, check out the group’s Facebook page: Class of 1972-John Handley High School or 1972 Handley Reunion and private message B.J. Dove or contact ahershey@fbvirginia.com.
Summer camp
Looking for a fun and safe place for your kids during the summer? Bring them to Summer@Powhatan. Each week has a variety of activities including sports, arts & crafts, and science and nature. Runs from July 11 through Aug. 5 for rising kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Sign up for one week or all four. For more information, visit powhatanschool.org/summer.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at info@bellegrove.org or 540-869-2028.
Area 13 Special Olympics
Area 13 Special Olympics, serving Winchester, Frederick and Clarke counties, is looking for volunteers. Our athletes compete in many sports to include track and field, soccer, bocce, bowling, swimming and the list goes on. There are several different ways that you can share your talents with our organization. If you are interested in meeting some amazing athletes and giving back to our community, please mail: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Fall Sports for Area 13 Special Olympics will include Bocce (Saturdays) and Soccer (Sundays) and will be starting in the September timeframe. If interested in participating, email: area13specialolympics@gmail.com.
Adopt a Cat Month
June is National Adopt a Cat Month and the Winchester SPCA is celebrating with $40 adoptions all month long. Stop in at our adoption center at 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and weekends by appointment. Adopt a cat or a kitten. Adoption fee includes neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, parasite treatment, microchip, take home box. Call 540-662-8616 or visit www.winchesterspca.org.
