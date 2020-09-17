Saville reunion
The Saville family reunion scheduled for Sunday at Clearbrook Park will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
Barbecue chicken dinner
Shawnee Ruritan Club members have tickets on sale now, in advance, for a chicken barbecue dinner. The dinner will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 for drive through and pick up at the Woodmen of the World building, 109 Boundary Ave. off Senseny Road. The cost is $12 for a half chicken, green beans, coleslaw, roll and a bottle of water. Call Bobby at 540-539-4459 or Jimmy at 540-722-4754 for tickets.
Pig Roast & Barbecue Chicken dinners
Redland United Methodist Church will offer a pig roast and barbecue chicken dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Drive through only. www.redland-umc.org
Carryout chicken dinners
The Millwood Good Will Association’s annual Family & Friends Picnic is canceled this year. Instead, the group will sell carryout chicken dinners beginning at 1 p.m Saturday for $10. Dinners include fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, rolls, iced tea and dessert. 540-837-2785. Pickup at the Millwood Community Center, 1610 Millwood Road.
Yard-Bake-Christmas Sale
A Yard-Bake-Christmas sale at Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., will be held Saturday starting at 9 a.m. Country ham sandwiches will be available. Lots of nice items including baby car seat, etc. Masks must be worn.
Ripples
Ripples, a support group for woman who have or had cancer, will be canceled for the remainder of the year. We will revisit the option to open in 2021.
Dementia support group
The Adult Care Centers of NSV and the United Way will offer a dementia support group from 2:30 to 4 p.m. today in the Eagle Room a the Our Health Building, 329 N. Cameron St. Guest speaker is Elder Attorney Vincent Mata. The next meeting will be Oct. 1.
Artisans Jubilee Craft Fair
An Artisans Jubilee Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 26. Twenty one vendors will be set up at Middletown’s Log House Antiques and Collectibles, 7868 Main St., Middletown.
Participating vendors include Bam Bam’s BBQ, a local baker, artisans selling jewelry, friendship bracelets, journals, crochet, wreaths, dyed silks, paintings, shabby chic decor, enameled painted glass items, Christmas ornaments, American Girl Doll clothes, goats milk soaps, lavender items, purses, Pampered Chef, Scentsy. There is no rain date.
All vendor fees and proceeds from a raffle held on that day will benefit Mountain View Christian Academy’s Zacchaeus Tuition Assistance Fund.
Free lunches and pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.