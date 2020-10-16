Book signing
W. David Hubbard, a Winchester resident and educator, will sign copies of his new book “Mobius: Meditation on Home” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall. It is a nonfiction book of prose and poetry on the subject of “home,” partly inspired by the COVID pandemic. It seeks to address what “home” means to people and how we go about finding it.
Outdoor concert at SU
The Shenandoah Conservatory Little Big Band will present an outdoor concert at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Sarah’s Glen on the Shenandoah University campus.
Tickets are $10 for general admission chair seating or free of charge for general admission lawn seating. Advance purchase recommended if you want a seat. Chairs will be spaced 6 feet apart and should not be moved. Or you can bring your own blanket or chair and enjoy the concert from our special lawn area for free.
Ticketsmay be purchased in advance online or by calling the Box Office at 540-665-4569 from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase on-site on the day of the performance beginning two hours prior to the concert. The Box Office will be located outside Ohrstrom-Bryant Theatre.
Rabies, vaccination clinic
Dakota’s Dream Animal Rescue, in partnership with local partners, will host a rabies and vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Jim Barnett Park in Winchester. Cost is $10 for rabies vaccine only; $25 for Wellness Package (Rabies, Distemper, Deworming); $20 for Microchipping; and nail trim by donation. Cash or check only. All dogs must be on leashes and cats must be in carriers. For more information, contact Dakota’s Dream at Dakotas.dream@hotmail.com
Outdoor Fall Craft Show
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department will hold an Outdoor Fall Craft Show at Chet Hobert Park (225 Al Smith Circle, Berryville) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with more than 75 vendors selling hand-made items. No admission charge. Show is outside rain or shine.
Artist-in-Residence at Burwell-Morgan Mill
Kathleen Howsare will create art and talk about her work from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Burwell-Morgan Mill (15 Tannery Lane, Millwood). Artist Kathy Chumley will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Suggested admission-donation to mill is $5 per adult; $3 per senior citizen. Call the mill at 540-837-1799, or contact the Clarke County Historical Association at 540-955-2600 or director@clarkehistory.org.
‘Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen the documentary, “Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles” (PG-13: 92 minutes), which examines the origins of one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof,” at 4 p.m Sunday at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (Museum of the Valley/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Pancake Breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 327 Mount Olive Road off U.S. 50 West in Hayfield, will hold a Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 7 a.m. until everything is sold out. To-go orders only. Face masks required. Breakfast includes Gore sausage & sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples and home fries. Adults pay $7 and children pay $4.
FISH Hymn Sing
The annual FISH Hymn Sing will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, donations will be gladly accepted to help our neighbors in need at FISH of Clarke County, P. O. Box 1154, Berryville, VA 22611.
Diaper donations
Diaper donations are needed in sizes 5 and 6 and individual packs of wipes at Congregational Community Action Project, or CCAP, located at 112 S. Kent Street, Winchester. call 54)-662-4318 for additional information or donations can be dropped off between 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Pet Food Drive
The SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, & Clarke Counties is collecting bags of dry pet food for pet owners in need. The van will be open and located at 111 Featherbed Lane, you can drive up and safely place your donations in the van. Donations accepted between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. today and Friday. Donations of dry cat and dog food will be distributed as part of the SPCA’s Pets for Life Program to keep loved pets in their home and out of the overcrowded shelter system.
Free lunches and pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 23. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Spaghetti Dinner
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road in Stephens City, will hold a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser from 5 to 6:30 p.m. (or until it’s all gone) Oct. 24. Drive through/pick up only. Meals include baked spaghetti, green beans, garlic bread and dessert. Freewill offering to benefit missions in the church. For more information, call 540-3030-4262.
Drive-thru Dinner
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company will have a Drive-Thru Dinner on Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. until sold out. Dinner will include pork loin, stuffing, au gratin potatoes, California medley vegetable blend, roll and dessert. $12 per dinner.
For more information, call JoAnne DeHaven at 540-888-3230 or Merle Kerns at 540 888-3201.
