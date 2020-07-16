Live music• The Robbie Limon Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at West Oaks Farm Market & Event Venue, 4305 Middle Road. Cover is $10 with kids 12 and under free. 540-539-8175.
• Horseshoe Curve Restaurant (1162 Pine Grove Road., Bluemont) will host 7th Son at 8:30 p.m Friday and Somethin’ Country at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Call to reserve a table at 540-554-8291.
• The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department will host Robbie Limon in concert from 6 to 9 p.m. July 22 in Chet Hobert Park in Berryville. Free. Bring your lawn chair/blanket and snacks to enjoy an evening of free entertainment at the park. Concert will move inside if it rains.
1455 Summer Literary Festival
The 1455 Summer Literary Festival is taking place online this year. Events begin Thursday night and continue Friday and Saturday. More than 40 panels featuring dozens of participants will discuss such subjects as building an author platform, cultivating a daily writing practice and juggling motherhood and the written word. There’s also a COVID anthology reading, a meditation and creativity workshop and a Black Lives Matter reading and discussion.
All programming is free. Visit the nonprofit’s webpage at https://1455litarts.org/ to see the full lineup of events and to read bios on all the authors. After registering at https://1455litarts.org, attendees will be sent an email confirmation containing the Zoom link. There is no deadline to register.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will meet for Wine and Cheese from 3:30 to 6 p.m. today at Valerie Hill Winery, 1687 Marlboro Road, Stephens City. Donna Hopkins will act as hostess. Members will receive credit if a vase or jar of fresh flowers is brought to be placed on the tables.
Barbecue chicken and ham dinners
John H. Enders Fire Company and Rescue (9 S. Buckmarsh St.) will offer barbecue chicken and country ham dinners as a fundraising event in place of Enders’ 70th annual Yard Party. Drive-through and carry out only beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday. Dinners are $10 per adult, $5 per child, and are available until sold out. Enter driveway along South Buckmarsh Street, go to social hall door and be served at your car window. The fire company accepts cash, checks, and credit card. Questions? Call 540-955-1110 on July 18.
Omps reunion canceled
The R.L. Omps Reunion scheduled for July 26 has been canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. For information, call Judy A. Hite at 304-856-2573 or C.E. Omps at 540-535-6959.
Bingo
• Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire & Rescue has started bingo again on Fridays. Early bird starts at 7 p.m.
• Boyce Volunteer Fire Company (7 S. Greenway Ave.) is offering bingo games at 7 p.m. today and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Dinner available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. today and noon Sunday. Maximum 200 total occupants; face coverings required. Stay six feet away from people who are not immediate family members. Call the BVFC bingo hotline at 540-837-2317.
Truck Pull
Truck Pull at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds (890 W. Main St., Berryville) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Gates open at 4 p.m.; seating is limited. Contact 703-626-4131 or will@willwhitt.com. Go to willwhitt.com.
Free lunches and pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on July 24 from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby
The local chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby will meet at 7 p.m. tonight via Zoom. Chairman Mark Fairbanks will send out the contact information to members. If you’d like to become a member, call Ed Jaffee at 540-431-5957. Citizens’ Climate Lobby is an international grassroots organization fighting climate change. The group is committed to finding bipartisan solutions.
Spiker reunion canceled
The W.R. Spiker Reunion, scheduled for July 18, has been canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. For more information, call Stewart Spiker at 304-886-8783.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet on July 21 at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room at 12:15 p.m. Officers for the year 2020-2021 will be installed.
