Middletown car show
Middletown will hold its 10th annual Car & Truck & Tractor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday along Main Street. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards presentation at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $10. Several awards given. Dash plaques to the first 100 registered vehicles. Pre-registration is not required. (This event was postponed from Aug. 16.)
Loudoun Sunoco Alumni Picnic
Johnson’s North Loudoun Sunoco Alumni Picnic scheduled for Sunday has been postponed until next year.
Republican Women’s Club
The Winchester, Frederick, Clarke Republican Women’s Club is holding a fashion show fundraiser on Aug. 29 at Winchester Country Club from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are limited and are available on Evenbrite or by sending a check to Elaine Holliday at 117 Falabella Drive, Stephens City, VA 22655. Tickets are $35 each. Women’s, men’s and children’s clothing from Kimberly’s and McKees will be modeled by “local friends.” Hors d’oeuvres will be provided and a cash bar will be available. Enjoy mingling and meeting candidates and fellow Republicans including state Sen. Jill Vogel, Wendy Gade, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade, Bill Wiley, and other local candidates and politicians. Men welcome. CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing will be followed.
Bingo
The Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue will reopen for Bingo on Monday. Doors open at 4 p.m. Early bird games begin at 6:30 p.m.
Riggleman reunion
The Riggleman reunion scheduled for Friday at the Winchester Conservation Club has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Presgraves reunion
The Presgraves reunion scheduled to be held on Sunday is canceled for this year.
Prepackaged lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 28. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Barbecue chicken dinner
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike in Stephenson, will a drive-thru dinner featuring Ellis’ Famous Barbecue Chicken beginning at 2 p.m. Aug. 29. Half a chicken is $7.
