Korean War Veterans Association
The Shenandoah Chapter #313 of the Korean War Veterans Association will hold its rescheduled monthly meeting on June 16 at the Pavilion at the American Legion Post #21 east of Winchester on Va. 7. Light luncheon at 1 p.m., with the membership meeting at 2 p.m. Dr. Ray Fish will be the speaker. The Chapter is seeking veterans who served in Korea territory from September 1945 until now, or served elsewhere in the service from June 1950 until July 1955. ThecChapter is eagerly seeking Korean Defense Veterans, so as to ensure the continuation of the Chapter. If you are eligible, please consider coming to join your fellow veterans.
The Goldberg School of Music
The Goldberg School of Music presents a free concert live on the Barns of Rose Hill Facebook page at 7 p.m. today. Find more information at barnsofrosehill.org.
Spay TodaySpay Today, a nonprofit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program, offers shots and tests at lower rates in addition to reduced-priced spay and neuter programs with many veterinarians over a wide area. Information: 304-728-8330 or www.baacs.org.
Kitten Warrior foster program
To learn more about the SPCA’s Kitten Warrior foster program and meet the team stop by the admission center at 115 Featherbed Lane anytime from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16-19. If you can’t make it, contact Marie at sheltermanager@winchesterspca.org or 540-662-8616 and get started virtually.
Pageant of Steam canceled
The 54th “Pageant of Steam” show in July at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds has been canceled because of COVID-19. The show is hosted annually by the Shenandoah Valley Steam And Gas Engine Association. The show in 2021 will be held July 23, 24 and 25.
Robbie Limon in concert
Because of restrictions on crowds during the coronavirus pandemic, The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will not be holding its Gardens at Night series of concerts this summer. Instead, the concerts will be offered on Facebook Live. First up, is local musician Robbie Limon in concert at 7 p.m. today with an an intimate performance of his “Singers & Songwriters” solo show featuring an eclectic mix of music.
