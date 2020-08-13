Virtual open house
Virginia Tech’s Alson H. Smith Jr. Agricultural Research and Extension Center in Frederick County will present a “virtual” open house from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. The AREC is a unit of Virginia Tech’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and is primarily focused on research and educational programs that serve the tree fruit and wine grape industries. Center personnel will explain and illustrate their research and outreach efforts to combat invasive pests such as brown marmorated stinkbug, avoid spring frost damage to tree fruits and grape, evaluate new grape varieties for table and wine use, and much more.
The public is encouraged to “attend” via a Zoom video conference, which you must pre-register for: (https://tinyurl.com/y6aljklf). After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. For more information, contact Debra Marple: 540-232-6031 or dmarple@vt.edu.
Middletown car show
Middletown will hold its 10th annual Car & Truck & Tractor show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday along Main Street. Registration is from 10 a.m. to noon. Awards presentation at 3 p.m. Entry fee is $10. Several awards given. Dash plaques to the first 100 registered vehicles. Pre-registration is not required.
Souled Out in concert
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department will offer a free outdoor concert from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the stage in Chet Hobert Park in Berryville. The band Souled Out will perform.
In inclement weather, the event will move inside. Bring your lawn chair/blanket and snacks to enjoy an evening of free entertainment at the park.
Emi Sunshine for the Barns
Barns of Rose Hill will host Emi Sunshine in concert at at 8 p.m. Friday at The B-Chord Brewing Co. in Loudoun County.
Chamber’s Young Professionals Group
The Top of Virginia Chamber’s Young Professionals Group will hold a virtual Meet the Candidates Forum at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19. No cost. The purpose of this event is to help young professionals make informed decisions that will impact our local future directly. This event is a unique opportunity to virtually meet and greet candidates and hear what each of their campaigns stand for. Register: www.regionalchamber.biz/events
Riggleman reunion
The Riggleman reunion scheduled for Aug. 23 at the Winchester Conservation Club has been canceled because of COVID-19.
Himelright reunion
The Himelright Reunion normally held the third weekend in August has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19.
Dick reunion
The Dick Family Reunion scheduled for Sunday will not be held due to the COIVD-19 virus.
Cather reunion
The annual Cather Reunion held on the third Sunday in August has been canceled this year over coronavirus concerns.
Prepackaged lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Berryville yard sale canceled
Berryville’s downtown yard sale Sept. 12 has been canceled because of uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Berryville Main Street organization hosts biannual community yard sales on the second Saturday of April and September each year. The next yard sale is April 10, 2021.
Loudoun Sunoco Alumni PicnicJohnson’s North Loudoun Sunoco Alumni Picnic scheduled for Aug. 23 has been postponed until next year.
Send notices about coming events (or canceled events) to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
