Lunches, food pantry offered
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot rom noon to 1:30 p.m. today Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Mobility equipment needed
NSV FREE Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations and the office at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, is taking appointments to help people with their equipment needs within the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday each week. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
Driver Safety classes canceled
AARP has canceled all Driver Safety Program classes for 2020. Anyone who needs to renew their car insurance discount can go to the website at www.aarpdriversafety.org for online classes. Use promo code DRIVINGSKILLS for a 25 percent discount good through Dec. 31. Local in-person classes may possibly resume in March depending on the spread of COVID-19.
Winchester Horseshoe Club
Sign up and qualification for the 2020 season for the Winchester Horseshoe Club will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Jim Barnett Park’s Raymond Frye Courts. League runs July 7 through Sept. 8 on Tuesday nights starting at 7 p.m. For more information, call Victor Riggleman at 540-877-1402.
Virtual author talk
Handley Regional Library System and the Friends of the Handley Regional Library System are partnering with 1455 A Place for Writers on their next virtual author talk with Chris Register on his book “Conversations with US.” The free program will run at 3 p.m. Saturday on Handley Regional Library System’s Facebook page (@handleyregional). In “Conversations with US,” hundreds of everyday people offer their thoughts on what it means to be American. After nearly 400 interviews and a cumulative year on the road, Register is now working to share the story of this modern American odyssey. 1455’s Founding Director Sean Murphy and the author will discuss the process of writing this book and the contemporary literary scene.
Spay Today
Spay Today, a nonprofit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program, offers shots and tests at lower rates in addition to reduced-priced spay and neuter programs with many veterinarians over a wide area. Information: 304-728-8330 or www.baacs.org.
Dementia Training
Learn about dementia, normal aging versus not normal aging, the stages of dementia, and the skills and techniques on how to cope and understand your loved one living with dementia. DementiaMatters is a nationally recognized, hands-on dementia training program for the caregiver.
DementiaMatters is offering dementia training classes for the family/non-professional caregiver by certified dementia trainers. Cost is $35 per person. To register: Call or text 540-535-9775 or email jseymour@dementiamattersusa.org.
Classes will be offered from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Our Health complex in Winchester (call or email for specific room number) on June 29 and June 30.
CCAP giveaway
CCAP will have a diaper/wipes and children’s clothing giveaway from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday at 112 S. Kent St. in Winchester. Recipients must live in Winchester of Frederick County; they must wear a mask; children be under age 3. Diapers range in size from newborn to size 6. Children’s clothing is up to size 4T.
