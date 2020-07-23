Rubbermaid Sale
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley Rubbermaid Sale will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Belk parking lot at Apple Blossom Mall. Sale benefits Concern Hotline.
Loudoun Street Mile
The Loudoun Street Mile, usually held on Memorial Day each year, will take place Saturday. The day begins at 8:30 a.m. with an untimed race walk, with running action starting at 9 a.m. All races will start at 1604 S. Loudoun St. near Blue Ridge Electric and end on the Loudoun Street Mall. Runners will be grouped to keep crowding to a minimum. Runners can register at loudounstreetmile.com (online registration ends at 5:59 p.m. Friday) or at Runners’ Retreat on the mall at 135 N. Loudoun St.). Registration will not be available on race day. The cost is $25 for males and females age 15-and-older and $20 for boys and girls age 6-14. The fee for the fitness walk is $15. Proceeds benefit the Laurel Center.
Music/dancing
• 6 to 11 p.m. Friday, DJ/Karaoke at the Winchester Eagles. Members only.
• 8 p.m. Friday, John Landis & From the Heart perform in the backyard at the Horseshoe Curve Restaurant (1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont). Reserve a table by calling 540-554-8291 or emailing horseshoecurve1@yahoo.com.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, the Willie White band performs in the backyard at the Horseshoe Curve Restaurant (1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont). Reserve a table by calling 540-554-8291 or emailing horseshoecurve1@yahoo.com.
Outdoor craft fair
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department will hold an Outdoor Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Clarke County Recreation Center (225 Al Smith Circle). Over 75 vendors and artisans. Free admission. 9 a.m. Rain location is inside the Clarke County Recreation Center.
Omps reunion canceled
The R.L. Omps Reunion scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. For information, call Judy A. Hite at 304-856-2573 or C.E. Omps at 540-535-6959.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 (National Active & Retired Federal Employees) will not meet due to the coronavirus. Regular meetings on the fourth Friday of every month will resume at a new location as soon as it is safe to do so. Meanwhile, chapter officers continue to carry out their respective duties, as needed.
Mobility equipment needed
NSV FREE Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations and the office at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, is taking appointments to help people with their equipment needs within the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday each week. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
Driver Safety classes canceled
AARP has canceled all Driver Safety Program classes for 2020. Anyone who needs to renew their car insurance discount can go to the website at www.aarpdriversafety.org for online classes. Use promo code DRIVINGSKILLS for a 25 percent discount good through Dec. 31.
Spay Today
Spay Today, a nonprofit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program, offers shots and tests at lower rates in addition to reduced-priced spay and neuter programs with many veterinarians over a wide area. Information: 304-728-8330 or www.baacs.org.
Bingo
• Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire & Rescue has started bingo again on Fridays. Early bird starts at 7 p.m.
• Boyce Volunteer Fire Company (7 S. Greenway Ave.) is offering bingo games at 7 p.m. today and 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Dinner available for purchase beginning at 5 p.m. today and noon Sunday. Maximum 200 total occupants; face coverings required. Stay six feet away from people who are not immediate family members. Call the BVFC bingo hotline at 540-837-2317.
Call the BVFC bingo hotline at 540-837-2317 for updated information.
Free lunches and pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Calendar runs every Thursday and includes coming events, club announcements, nonprofit requests and support groups.
