Bingo at Reynolds Store
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire & Rescue will be starting bingo again on July 10. Early bird starts at 7 p.m.
Spiker reunion canceled
The W.R. Spiker Reunion, scheduled for July 18, has been canceled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. For more information, call Stewart Spiker at 304-886-8783.
Stephens City Lions Club
Past district governor Jim Christiansen presided over the induction of 2020-21 officers to the Stephens City Lions Club at the club’s June 23 rd meeting. The new officers are as follows: President — Michael Cordero, First Vice President — Angelina Huyett, Second Vice President — Bruce Ryker, Third Vice President — Sharon Smith, Secretary — Vicki Davies, Treasurer — Bill Ewing, Tail Twister — Rhonda Gaynor, Lion Tamer — Jack Turner, One Year Directors — Will Rodgers and Valerie Gangwer, Two Year Directors — Dave Smith and Bill Miller and Membership Chairman — Rex Wakeman.
Gainesboro Cemetery
Gainesboro Cemetery in Gainesboro needs help paying for the ongoing costs of maintenance. The fund depends solely on donations. Any amount would be appreciated.
Make checks payable to: GAINESBORO CEMETERY. Mail to: Gary Palmer, President, 314 Chestnut Grove Road, Winchester, VA 22603. Call 540-888-3709 with quesitons.
Beekeepers Of The Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce have been canceled until further notice.
BONS is continuing their monthly meetings via Zoom, however. On July 9 at 7 p.m., Jennifer King, owner of Eversweet Apiaries, will be presenting “Integrated Pest Management”. The link to join is https://zoom.us/j/99926983505?pwd=Y3pEWGNLdjkxTDJWYXI1TW5xVGNFdz09. Can’t join in on the 9th? The meeting will be recorded and will be available on the website http://www.valleybees.online/ Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot useful information on the website for you as well.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will not meet today due to the Fourth of July holiday. On July 9, the club will meet at the Rotary Shelter in Jim Barnett Park. Registration in advance is required at www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org.
Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet on July 21 at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room at 12:15 p.m. Officers for the year 2020-2021 will be installed at that time.
Mobility equipment needed
NSV FREE Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations and the office at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, is taking appointments to help people with their equipment needs within the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday each week. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
Driver Safety classes canceled
AARP has canceled all Driver Safety Program classes for 2020. Anyone who needs to renew their car insurance discount can go to the website at www.aarpdriversafety.org for online classes. Use promo code DRIVINGSKILLS for a 25 percent discount good through Dec. 31. Local in-person classes may possibly resume in March depending on the spread of COVID-19.
Spay Today
Spay Today, a nonprofit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program, offers shots and tests at lower rates in addition to reduced-priced spay and neuter programs with many veterinarians over a wide area. Information: 304-728-8330 or www.baacs.org.
