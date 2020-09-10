Drive-in Music Benefit Concert
The Clarke County Ruritan Club will hold a Drive-In Music Benefit Concert from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, 890 W. Main St., Berryville. On Saturday, Jack Dunlap, Low Water Bridge and King Street Bluegrass will perform. On Sunday, Juliana MacDowell, Blueridge Rain and Whay Jennings (Waylon Jennings grandson) will perform. Tickets are $35 each day. $50 for VIP tickets for the first three rows. A ticket is good for one vehicle with a maximum of six people. Tickets are only available online at http://cheerstoyoumobile.square.site/
Celebrating the Constitution
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and the Shenandoah Christian Alliance will celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Constitution at 10 a.m. Saturday at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
The event will kick off at Gen. Daniel Morgan’s grave near the old Lutheran Church ruins with a wreath laying, prayers and a musket salute. Then the SAR color guard will lead a procession to the site of the Constitution Day Celebration at Morgan’s Military Cemetery. This is the seventh year for this event started by the Rev. Larry W. Johnson of Front Royal.
Yard Party Dinner
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue will offer an Outside Yard Party Dinner from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday for $12. Dinner includes half a chicken, macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw, roll and dessert. Also serving vegetable soup by the quart ($5) and country ham sandwiches ($4).
Free lunches and pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Saville reunion
The Saville family reunion scheduled for Sept. 20 at Clearbrook Park will not be held this year due to COVID-19.
Barbecue chicken dinner
Shawnee Ruritan Club members have tickets on sale now, in advance, for a chicken barbecue dinner. The dinner will be available from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 3 to drive through and pick up at the Woodmen of the World building, 109 Boundary Ave. off Senseny Road. The cost is $12 for a half chicken, green beans, coleslaw, roll and a bottle of water. Call Bobby at 540-539-4459 or Jimmy at 540-722-4754 for tickets.
Wits for Wellness 5K
Lord Fairfax Community College will host its annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk Sept. 19 at the Middletown Campus.
Registration is $25. Registration for members of Shenandoah Valley Runners is $1 less. Proceeds will benefit the LFCC Educational Foundation.
Pig Roast & Barbecue Chicken dinners
Redland United Methodist Church will offer a pig roast and barbecue chicken dinners from 3 to 6 p.m. Sept. 19. Drive through only. www.redland-umc.org
Carryout chicken dinners
The Millwood Good Will Association’s annual Family & Friends Picnic is canceled this year. Instead, the group will sell carryout chicken dinners beginning at 1 p.m Sept. 19 for $10 that include fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, rolls, iced tea and dessert. 540-837-2785. Pickup at the Millwood Community Center, 1610 Millwood Road.
