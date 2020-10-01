Free flu shots
The Lord Fairfax Health District will offer flu shots at no cost from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Frederick Douglass Park, in the 600 block of Smithfield Avenue.
Spaghetti dinner
Boy Scout Troop 46 will hold its 4th Annual Spaghetti Fundraiser Dinner on Oct. 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, Stephenson. Drive-through only. Menu is spaghetti with choice of meat or veggie sauce, roll and dessert. Free will offering.
‘Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles’
The Magic Lantern Theater will screen in October the film documentary, “Fiddler: Miracle of Miracles” (PG-13: 92 minutes) which examines the origins of one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, “Fiddler on the Roof.” The first screening is at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester at 4:30 p.m. Sunday; the second screening will be at 4 p.m Oct. 18 at the Barns of Rose Hill, 95 Chalmers St., Berryville. Admission: $8 (MSV/Barns Members: $5). Seating limited; masks required; for advance booking, link to themsv.com/events or barnsofrosehill.org/upcoming-events-2. For more information, go to www.magiclanterntheater.org, e-mail info@magiclanterntheater.org or call 540-678-0963.
Barbecue chicken dinner
Shawnee Ruritan Club members have tickets on sale now for a chicken barbecue dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday for drive through and pick up at the Woodmen of the World building, 109 Boundary Ave. off Senseny Road. The cost is $12 for a half chicken, green beans, coleslaw, roll and a bottle of water. Call Bobby at 540-539-4459 or Jimmy at 540-722-4754 for tickets.
Blood drive
The Kernstown Battlefield will host the American Red Cross of Winchester for a “Red Badge of Courage Blood Drive” on Oct.14, from noon until 5 p.m. Donors should come to the Conference Room on the Kernstown Battlefield. To donate blood, an appointment is required and can be made through the American Red Cross website at: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?order=DATE&range=10&zipSponsor=22601. There are 32 appointment slots available for this critical need.
The battlefield will be open for all visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kernstown Battlefield is located at 610 Battle Park Drive, Winchester.
