Summer Reading finale
Handley Regional Library System will hold the Virtual Summer Reading Finale for kids and teens beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday on the library’s Facebook page at @handleyregional. The live program will feature a celebration of this year’s participants including top readers and number of books read.
So far, more than 650 kids and teens have participated in the program with 7,996 books read by pre-readers and nearly 6,000 hours of reading by older readers and teens.
Himelright reunion
The Himelright Reunion normally held the third weekend in August has been canceled for this year due to COVID-19.
Dick reunion
The Dick Family Reunion scheduled for Aug. 16 will not be held due to the COIVD-19 virus.
Clowser reunion
The Clowser reunion scheduled for Sunday has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Cather reunion
The annual Cather Reunion held on the third Sunday in August has been canceled this year over coronavirus concerns.
BRCTH needs volunteers
Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship (BRCTH) invites enthusiastic and caring individuals to become lesson volunteers for an eight-week fall session that begins Aug. 31. Must be at least 14 years of age. Equine experience required for the position of horse leader and is preferred, but not required, for side-walkers. Trainees attend orientation at 6 p.m. Aug. 19, and then one of several hands-on training sessions offered the next week at Almeda Farm at 749 Salem Church Road in Boyce. Contact brcthinc@hotmail.com or at 540-533-2777 to register or for more information.
Car show
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 809 Greenwood Road, will host a Car Show from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. Food will be available for sale. Awards will be given in several categories. Cars will be spaced adequately to observe social distancing and masks are strongly encouraged
Drive-thru dinners
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue will hold a Drive-Thru Dinner beginning at 3 p.m. Saturday. Dinners will be sold until they run out or until 6 p.m. Dinners prepared by the Greenwood Auxiliary and will include: Oven Fried Chicken, Green Beans, Cole Slaw, Potato Salad, Applesauce, Roll, Dessert and Drink. Dinner price is $13.
Officers of Election needed
The Clarke County Office of Elections needs qualified Virginia voters to serve as election officials on election days. It is a rewarding way to participate in your government and help ensure a fair and well-organized voting process. Clarke County offers full day or half day shifts (when available). Election officials receive compensation for attending mandatory training and working on Election Day. For more information on becoming an Officer of Election for Clarke County, call 540-955-5168 or email vote@clarkecounty.gov.
Ripples
Ripples, a support group for woman who have or had cancer, is canceled for the months of August and September. The group will revisit the option to open in October.
CCAP needs diapers
Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP), located in the city of Winchester needs larger size diapers in sizes 4, 5, and 6 for a diaper giveaway in August. Donations can be accepted Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or call 540-662-4318 to leave a message to set up an appointment.
Charity Motorcycle Ride
There will be a Charity Motorcycle Ride on Saturday to benefit the Boy Scouts of America Shenandoah Area Council. The ride begins at 10 a.m. at 107 Youth Development Court. Cost is $25 per rider and $10 per passenger. Lunch to follow for $10 per person. Register online by Aug. 6 at www.SAC-BSA.org/charityride. Additional $10 fee to register at the door. For more information, call Daniel Newlin at 443-497-2000 or email him at newlin811@gmail.com
Music/dancing
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, xxxxxx at the Winchester Eagles #824. Members only.
• 8 p.m. Friday, perform in the backyard at the Horseshoe Curve Restaurant (1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont). Reserve a table by calling 540-554-8291 or emailing horseshoecurve1@yahoo.com.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, performs in the backyard at the Horseshoe Curve Restaurant (1162 Pine Grove Road, Bluemont). Reserve a table by calling 540-554-8291 or emailing horseshoecurve1@yahoo.com.
Mobility equipment needed
NSV FREE Foundation is now accepting mobility equipment donations and the office at 333 W. Cork St., Suite 40, is taking appointments to help people with their equipment needs within the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday each week. For more information, call 540-664-7552 or email nsv@free-foundation.org.
Driver Safety classes canceled
AARP has canceled all Driver Safety Program classes for 2020. Anyone who needs to renew their car insurance discount can go to the website at www.aarpdriversafety.org for online classes. Use promo code DRIVINGSKILLS for a 25 percent discount good through Dec. 31.
Spay Today
Spay Today, a nonprofit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program, offers shots and tests at lower rates in addition to reduced-priced spay and neuter programs with many veterinarians over a wide area. Information: 304-728-8330 or www.baacs.org.
Bingo
• Boyce Volunteer Fire Company (7 S. Greenway Ave.) is offering bingo games at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Dinner available for purchase beginning at noon. Maximum 200 total occupants; face coverings required. Stay six feet away from people who are not immediate family members. Call the BVFC bingo hotline at 540-837-2317.
Prepackaged lunches, pantry items
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot on Aug. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS Monthly Education Meetings at the Blandy Farm Library have been canceled until further notice. BONS is continuing their monthly meetings via Zoom, however. On Aug. 13th , at 7:00 p.m., plan on joining the meeting. Sign-in and guest speaker information to be announcement next week. In the meantime you can visit http://www.valleybees.online/ for more information about the meeting and the club. Interested in becoming a beekeeper? There is a lot useful information on the website for you as well.
Berryville yard sale canceled
Berryville’s downtown yard sale Sept. 12 has been canceled because of uncertainty surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Berryville Main Street organization hosts biannual community yard sales on the second Saturday of April and September each year. The next yard sale is April 10, 2021.
Individuals who paid for yard sale space in 2020 — or those who want to reserve space for spring 2021 — should contact BMS at 540-313-7467 or info@bvmerchants.com. Allow three to four weeks for refunds to be processed.
Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans is considering changing the location of its monthly meetings. If you’d like to attend, call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 or 540-533-7737 for more information. New members welcome.
Send notices about coming events, club meetings, nonprofit requests and support groups to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
