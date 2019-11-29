WINCHESTER — The spirit of Thanksgiving was in full view Thursday, as community volunteers served roughly 1,400 free meals during the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church.
Event Co-Director Bill Stewart said about 950 meals were delivered, and another 450 were served at the church at 116 S. Loudoun St. This was the same number served last year.
About 450 people — including members of other local churches and organizations — volunteered to donate, prepare, bake and serve the food. Stewart said about 130 turkeys were cooked for the meal. Each meal included turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, rolls and pie for dessert.
The community dinner has been held annually since the mid-1980s. In addition to Stewart, this year’s event was co-directed by Bob Cleaver, Lacy Morise and Roberta Lake. Planning for the meal began in August.
“Our goal is to provide a Thanksgiving meal for individuals or families who may need one,” Stewart said. “... Our slogan is ‘ordinary people, extraordinary purpose.’ Many, many times we are not sure who has the greatest benefit here — our guests who get a good Thanksgiving meal or our guests who get to serve.”
Stephens City resident Joanna Pecha said she appreciated the Thanksgiving dinner since her daughter was in Las Vegas, her son moved out and her husband is in a nursing home.
“This is my very first time coming here,” Pecha said. “This is my first Thanksgiving without family or friends, so I decided to get out of the house. It’s been kind of tough, but this gives me a place to be around people. I’m really grateful. I had nowhere to go.”
Pecha’s favorite part of the meal was the stuffing and gravy. Longtime area resident David Russell, who was sitting next to Pecha, said his favorite part of the meal was the green beans and mashed potatoes. He said he has been attending the community dinner for about 20 years.
“It’s just nice to not only meet friends, but make new friends,” Russell said. “It’s great to all come together and give thanks for the freedoms of our great country. It’s a nice community. We have a lot to be thankful for.”
Winchester resident Corrine Stanek, who ate a meal at the church, said she liked to see so many people volunteering to give others a Thanksgiving dinner.
“I’m all alone on Thanksgiving, so it’s just nice to find a place that actually provides a meal instead of trying to find some place to go or feeling left out,” Stanek said. “I’m like eight hours away from all of my family.”
Beverly Cornell volunteered with her 26-year-old son Douglass on Thursday.
“We have volunteered every year since my husband passed,” Cornell said. “And believe me, we love it every year.”
She said her favorite aspects of the dinner were the pies and “watching my son grow up to realize what some people may have and may not have and what we should be grateful for.”
