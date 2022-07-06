WINCHESTER — During his tragically brief life, Kevin Riley treasured the simple joys of family, children and kickball.
On July 17, those three things will combine for a daylong celebration of Riley's life coupled with a cautionary reminder that violence never solves anything.
The Summer Craft Show and Community Day, presented by the nonprofit Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Sunday in Winchester's Jim Barnett Park. The event will also include the second annual Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament, which will be played from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the park's Preston and Henkel-Harris fields.
"We started this last year to promote love and healing," Crystal Pruitt, Riley's sister and founder of the nonprofit that bears his name, said on Wednesday about the free community event. "It's a way to bring the community and families together to make good memories and raise awareness about gun violence."
Riley was just 29 years old when he was shot to death on Oct. 28, 2020, in a Winchester parking lot. His killer, Quadell Alik Grimes of Hagerstown, Maryland, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for second-degree murder.
Pruitt created the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope to campaign against violence and advocate for the underprivileged children of Winchester. Its biggest public event to date was last July's Kevin Riley Kickball Tournament and Community Day, which brought together 350 attendees and raised nearly $5,500 through sponsorships, tournament fees and donations.
This year's Community Day has been expanded to include a craft fair featuring 60 artisans selling a wide range of items — candles, tumblers, wreaths, T-shirts, skin care products, pet-themed gifts, live plants and much more.
Several food vendors will also be selling items:
- Snookie's Treats will have funnel cakes, fried Oreos, Italian sausage sandwiches and other carnival foods.
- Antojitos Mexicanos will serve authentic Mexican cuisine.
- Nonni's Eats and Sweets will offer sandwiches, cinnamon rolls and more.
"For a special treat, we have the Kona Shaved Ice Truck coming," Pruitt said.
She also noted that Snookie's Treats will be selling special Washington Commanders-themed cake pops to honor Riley's love of the NFL team that he knew as the Redskins. Pruitt said 100% of the proceeds from cake pop sales will be donated to the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope.
The Summer Craft Show and Community Day will also feature a special kids zone with free carnival games, face painting, a magician, balloon animals, an obstacle course, a dance party and more. Some activities will take place all day, while others will only be offered for a limited time. For a complete schedule, visit https://bit.ly/3nJM4vo.
Another highlight of next Sunday's event will be a giveaway of school supplies and flip flops, which will start at 10 a.m. and continue until all the items are gone. Pruitt said all children, regardless of where they live or attend school, can receive school supplies, and the flip flops are for all young people from toddler to teen.
"We just ask that adults have their child with them to get the supplies," she said. "This is our way of giving back and helping the families in our community that need a hand. Money's tight, gas prices are up — everybody can use a little help."
Additional activities planned for the Summer Craft Show and Community Day include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, free games for adults and music courtesy of two DJs.
There will also be a Mobile Rage Room, which Pruitt described as "a special treat for the adults" that, for a small fee, allows participants to don safety gear, enter a portable trailer and smash a variety of items with weapons including baseball bats and golf clubs.
"It's therapeutic," Pruitt said, adding that she and a family member worked through some of their grief following Riley's death by visiting a rage room.
While the Summer Craft Show and Community Day celebration is taking place, the second annual Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament will also be held. Pruitt said eight teams with at least 10 players each paid the $200 registration fee to participate in this year's double-elimination competition.
"We're expecting the championship game to be played between 5 and 6 [p.m.]," Pruitt said, which means when the Summer Craft Show and Community Day ends at 5 p.m., attendees will be free to walk over and watch the title match.
Prizes for this year's tournament include medals for members of the top teams plus a $200 cash prize for the champion.
From 1 to 2 p.m., the adult competitors will take a breather to make way for the tournament's first youth exhibition kickball game.
"We have 50 children signed up for that," Pruitt said. "It's just to introduce kids to this lovely old-school sport of kickball."
And just to make sure the underlying message of next Sunday's community gathering isn't overlooked, Pruitt said a banner with the names of more than 40 area residents who lost their lives due to violence will be displayed during the kickball tournament.
"We don't need to turn to violence to solve our issues," Pruitt said. "We need to value life and each other more than we're doing in this country. It seems like we have so many individual and mass shootings on a regular basis that we're not even surprised or horrified to read about them anymore. ... If we got back to valuing life, we would have less violence."
There is no charge to attend the Summer Craft Show and Community Day or to watch the kickball games, but a handful of activities will require a small fee. Pruitt said some vendors and attractions have agreed to donate a portion of their proceeds from the event to the Kevin Riley Foundation of Hope.
For more information about the July 17 Summer Craft Show and Community Day, and the second annual Kevin Riley Memorial Kickball Tournament, visit krfoh.org.
