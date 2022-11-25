WINCHESTER — Volunteering at the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner enables Kathy Funkhouser to continue a custom.
Her mother, Katherine Warfield, helped with the dinner at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winchester for many years before she passed away in 2016. She was 103.
Funkhouser has volunteered for the past five years.
“In her memory,” she said, “I decided to make my mom’s tradition my tradition.”
“It’s really helped me” get over losing her, Funkhouser said.
And, “it makes me happy,” she said. “I feel like I’m helping others less fortunate get a nice meal at Thanksgiving.”
Roughly 1,200 meals were prepared, either for pickup or delivery, in the church’s kitchen for Thursday’s event. The food was free, but reservations were required.
It wasn’t quite as many meals as in some years. Co-chairman Bill Stewart recalled that up to 1,400 have been prepared in the past.
This year’s lower number was “a good sign,” added co-chairman Bob Cleaver. “It could mean that a lot of people are doing well as opposed to being needy.”
The dinner has been held yearly since the early 1980s, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday’s menu included turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, a dinner roll and pumpkin pie. An assembly line of volunteers dished the delights into foam containers bagged for takeout.
Drivers were to deliver approximately 800 meals to places including nursing homes and senior living centers, according to the co-chairmen.
The rest were handed out to people who arrived at the church’s entrance on the Loudoun Street walking mall. A line started forming about a half-hour before the doors opened at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers then began calling then names of people who had placed orders. Meals were promptly handed to them, and the line quickly dispersed.
With help from about 100 volunteers each year, “the whole program runs very smoothly,” said Stewart.
Some in the line on Thursday were in need of meals for economic reasons. Others took home meals for various reasons, such as not having family members with whom they could spend the holiday.
All meals have been prepared to go since the pandemic. At some point in the future when COVID-19 is less prevalent, Stewart said, organizers will resume serving meals inside the church.
For now, “we want people to have a nice Thanksgiving while we try to keep everybody healthy,” he said.
Three churches, four companies and five smaller businesses sponsored this year’s dinner. Without their contributions, plus the volunteer assistance, it couldn’t have been held, the co-chairmen agreed.
Expenses are entirely covered by donations.
“The support we get from the community is incredible,” Cleaver said, emphasizing it’s greatly appreciated.
Organizers have created a motto for the event: “Ordinary people. Extraordinary purpose.”
Volunteers take it to heart.
“Being able to serve dinner to someone else (in need) is meaningful,” said Gerry Frye, who was volunteering for the first time alongside her husband, Terry.
“As Christians, we’re challenged to care for those in need,” said longtime volunteer Charles Uphaus. “I feel very blessed” to be able to participate.
It’s a pleasure, not an obligation, he noted.
Two frequent volunteers, Greta Slater and Susan Lewis, said they enjoy the camaraderie with other helpers.
“Often times on Thanksgiving, I don’t have family” at home, Slater said. “It’s nice to share Thanksgiving with someone who understands” the situation.
By serving people in need of a hot, hearty holiday meal, “I’m showing them the love I’m given here,” added Lewis.
