Winchester Restaurant Week
Six downtown restaurants are participating in Winchester Restaurant Week, which ends Saturday. Most participating restaurants are offering three course dinners for $30 per person. The restaurants create special Restaurant Week menus that give patrons options for each of the three courses: appetizer, entree and dessert. Tax, tips and drinks are not included.
Participating restaurants are Cork Street Tavern, The Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion, Union Jack Pub and Restaurant, Village Square Restaurant, Violino’s, and Water Street Kitchen.
To see the menus offered by each restaurant, visit winchesterrestaurantweek.com
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast on February 27, 2021 from 7am-10:30am at the Spirit & Word Fellowship, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults $7; children 5 and under $2.
Free prepackaged lunches
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ located at 202 S. Cameron St. will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Friday. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Froggy’s Closet seeks new shoes for kids
February is footwear month for Froggy’s Closet, a nonprofit dedicated to helping foster children, children in need and at risk. This fundraiser helps collect enough new shoes to fill all requests for one full year.
All types of shoes and sizes are accepted with an ongoing need for sneakers and tennis shoes.
Froggy’s Closet has partnered with several business in the community for drop-off locations, including the following:
• Berryville Grille 9 E. Main St., Berryville
• Escutcheon Brewery 142 W. Commercial St., Winchester
• Kimberly’s 135 N. Braddock St., Winchester
• Scarpa Alta 28 W. Piccadilly St., Winchester
• Winchester Country Club 1300 Senseny Road, Winchester
• Winchester Moose Lodge 215 E. Cork St., Winchester
• Wilkins Shoe Center 7 S. Loudoun St., Old Town Mall
In addition, new shoe donations are accepted at Froggy’s Closet, 32 E. Piccadilly St., Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monetary donations are accepted by cash, check, or online at frog-kids.org.
For more information, call 540-773-4192, email froggyscloset@gmail.com, or visit frog-kids.org.
Scholarship deadline is Feb. 27
Female high school seniors residing in Frederick County, Clarke County and the City of Winchester are invited to apply for the $1,000 Kay Gunter Memorial scholarship. The deadline to apply is Feb. 27. To request a copy of the application, contact Debbie at 540-327-0089 or Debafb8789@protonmail.com
Sale of fine art at Long Branch
“Three’s Company: Washington, Lafayette, and Latrobe at Long Branch,” a sale of 18th, 19th, and 20th century fine art and objects, takes place at Historic Long Branch in Clarke County from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and weekends by appointment.
Calling all teen artists
Young artists in grades K-8 are invited to submit up to two pieces of artwork for consideration to be included in the Shenandoah Arts Council virtual Youth Art Month Exhibition. It’s free to enter at www.shenarts.org, submissions are due Feb. 28. New this year — two lucky entries will be selected to be part of ArtScape 12 with their artwork duplicated onto a banner that will hang in Old Town Winchester for a full year. For more information, call 540-667-5166 or email events@shenarts.org
Lions Club seeks hearing aids
The Winchester Host Lions Club’s hearing aid recycling program gives the gift of sound for those in financial need. The club is seeking donations of used hearing aids regardless of age, style, or condition. If you need a hearing aid contact us at WHLweserve@gmail.com or Winchester Host Lions Club, PO Box 2921, Winchester, VA 22604, for more information.
Spay Today
Spay Today is our area’s non-profit, reduced-priced spay and neuter program. Choose from many vets through a wide area. At the time of surgery, initial shots and tests can also be obtained at lower rates. Contact Spay Today: https://spay-today.org or call 304-728-8330.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.