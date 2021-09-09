WINCHESTER — Several local ceremonies will be held this weekend to remember the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
Frederick County resident Wayne Hardesty has organized a flag retirement ceremony at Lake Frederick. It will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and be held in the courtyard behind Regions 117 restaurant at 180 Bald Eagle Drive. Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Stephens City Police Chief Bill Copp and Boyce Volunteer Fire Company Chief Lee Coffelt are scheduled to participate to pay tribute to the 343 firefighters and paramedics and the 60 police officers who were killed on 9/11.
During the ceremony, local law enforcement and fire/rescue officials will sound their sirens for 20 seconds in remembrance of the firefighters and police officers who died that day.
At noon Saturday, Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV will release a video on the town’s Facebook page of him and Justin Eller, a U.S. military veteran and saxophone player, performing patriotic songs at the town’s Veterans Memorial.
Shenandoah University will host a 9/11 Remembered program at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sarah’s Glen gazebo on the main campus. It is being hosted by the Shenandoah University Veterans and Supporters organization and will feature music from the Shenandoah Conservatory Brass Studio. The program, which is free to attend, will recall the effects of that day 20 years ago and honor the heroes who lost their lives. In a press release, the university says it hopes to remember and embrace the unity that occurred in the wake of the tragedy. An arts open house will follow.
On Saturday evening, the Bank of Clarke County Foundation will sponsor a “Patriot’s Day” at Clarke County High School, 627 Mosby Boulevard, Berryville. From 6 to 7 p.m., fire, rescue and law enforcement apparatus will be displayed. Emergency responders will be on hand, along with representatives from American Legion Post 41 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9760. At 7 p.m., the Clarke County Community Band will present a commemoration concert in the high school auditorium. The first 200 attendees will receive a small American flag upon entering. The concert is free and open to the public. CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect as per state mandates.
During the concert, local first responders will be recognized. A drawing will be held for one of two Freedom Flags created by the Freedom Flag Foundation — a nonprofit organization formed to establish the Freedom Flag as a national symbol of remembrance for Sept. 11, 2001. The foundation also supports educational efforts to teach future generations about what happened on 9/11.
John Hudson, executive director of the Bank of Clarke County Foundation, organized the event.
“When I started talking with emergency responders and the Clarke County Community Band, I could tell that the desire was there to do something special for the 20th-anniversary observance,” Hudson said in an email. “The only thing that seemed to be missing was the coordination. I felt that the Bank of Clarke County Foundation could do the heavy lifting to make it a reality.”
Also on Saturday, the Frederick County Republican Committee, Winchester Republican Committee and Frederick County 2A Chapter are holding a “Freedom Rally” from noon to 6 p.m. at Cloverdale Barn at 2368 Cedar Creek Grade. It will feature 9/11 tributes as well as food, candidates, music and activities for children. The event costs $10 to attend. Tickets are available through eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.