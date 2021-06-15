WINCHESTER — “Let’s create Disney World for kids who might not ever get to go to Disney World.”
That’s how Andy Combs, pastor of What’s New Worship in Winchester, describes the inspiration behind the Just Love Community Fair scheduled for noon-6 p.m. June 27 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds near Clear Brook.
The Just Love Community Fair will not charge admission, promote a religious agenda or collect phone numbers or email addresses from anyone, Combs said. Every ride, game and activity will be free. Refreshments are the only exception as snow cones, popcorn and cotton candy cost 50 cents, with proceeds being used to cover costs of the items.
Event organizers appear to have included every form of child-friendly entertainment known to humankind with the possible exception of someone spinning plates on sticks. Attendees will get to meet people dressed as their favorite Disney princesses, Darth Vader from “Star Wars” and minions from the movie “Despicable Me.” There will be mechanical bull riding, an obstacle course, axe throwing, gift bags, a rock-climbing wall, magic by Kevin Owens, a barrel train and a NASCAR simulator. Other attractions include a Frederick County Sheriff’s Office canine demonstration, a Dixie Moon Band performance, petting zoos, a sword swallower, a sensory station for autistic children and firetruck displays. The list of attractions goes on and on.
“Everything is either sponsored or donated by local businesses and individuals,” Combs said. “There are probably 110, 120 from the church who are volunteering to make this happen.”
Just Love Community Fair sponsors can set up information tables at the fairgrounds, but will not be selling items or collecting personal data. Combs said he is so committed to making the no-strings-attached fair affordable and accessible to everyone, he previously turned down a woman who wanted to charge a quarter for kids to feed animals in her petting zoo.
“The whole idea behind it is to just love on the community with no expectation,” Combs said. “We’ll all wear bright yellow shirts that say ‘Just Love,’ but it doesn’t even have our church name on it. It’s basically so if something goes wrong, people will know who to talk to for help.”
Although What’s New is staging the event, Combs wants to make it clear his church is not aiming to recruit new members or promote its platform.
“I feel like cultural Christianity got caught up in give and take: We’ll give you something if you give us your time or give us your email or give us your phone number or show up to our church service,” Combs said. “But there are verses in scripture that say we are supposed to love unconditionally.”
Combs said What’s New held its first few Just Love Community Fair a few years back at Newtown Commons in Stephens City, but attendance at the annual event became so high that officials had to find a larger site. That led organizers to the Frederick County Fairgrounds two years ago.
“It grows every year,” he said.
The 22-acre fairgrounds has plenty of room for children and adults to spread out and safely enjoy everything the fair has to offer. Since every attraction is free, Combs said he hopes every child leaves the event knowing they saw and did everything their heart desired.
“I don’t want any kid saying, ‘Man, why didn’t I get to do that?’” he said. “That’s kind of the point for the whole deal.”
