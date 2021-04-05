WINCHESTER — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley announces that the 2021 Cochran Youth Family Fund and Paul & Martha Rees Fund grant applications will be available beginning April 5. All applications will be due by the May 3 deadline.
The purpose of the Cochran Youth Family Fund grant is to improve the quality of life for children and the communities in which they live by providing financial assistance for educational, athletic, academic, social, civic and community-based activities that involve or support children.
Nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties are eligible to apply. Grants to individuals are not permitted. Priority is given to well-established nonprofit groups or organizations with a history of success in youth welfare. Funding for specific projects or programs is encouraged.
The Paul & Martha Fund grants are available to nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties. No grants to individuals will be made. Grants are awarded to charitable organizations providing the following or similar services in the City of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties: improve the quality of life for the community in which they live; and generally fall within the following categories: education, fine arts, social services, community development, recreation, natural resources, and health and wellness.
Nonprofit organizations wishing to apply for grants must do so through the Foundation’s Grant Portal. Registration can be made through the grant portal link on the Foundation’s website at cfnsv.org.
