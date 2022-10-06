FRONT ROYAL — Several area organizations and businesses were recognized on Tuesday for the grants they received through the Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
The foundation's annual Thank You Luncheon took place at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club in Front Royal.
Most of the recipients had already been given their funding, said Cathy Weiss, administrative assistant for the foundation. The only ones who didn’t were recipients of the Chain of Checks Campaign grants because that effort will continue through the end of the year.
Recipients of the Cochran Family Youth Fund were:
- ABBACare for its childbirth and parenting education program
- Front Royal-Warren County C-CAP for its Children's Learning Center Explorer’s Corner
- Leary Educational Foundation Timber Ridge School for its Expanding Horizons program
- Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area for its campaign for grade-level reading
- Samuels Public Library for its Winter Reading Club
- Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum to further its Hands-On Medicine exhibit
- SPCA of Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke to put on an Adopt-A-Pet Party that offers humane education for pet adoption
- Special Love — BRASS Camp Weekend for the brothers and sisters of children with cancer
- Youth Development Center for its YDC Is Gettin’ Its Game On program
The CFNSV Community Future Fund awarded grants to:
- Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to strengthen the Charitable Food Assistance Safety Net
- Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc. to continue its free legal assistance to low-income residents
- BRAWS to supply feminine supplies and undergarments to residents in Winchester and Frederick County
- ChildSafe Center-CAC for its Caregiver’s Closet
- Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment to further its efforts
- Just Neighbors Ministry Inc. for its Partners for Citizenship program
- Phoenix Project for food and clothing security
- Wheels for Wellness to further their efforts
- Winchester Area Temporary Thermal Shelter (WATTS) for their 2022-23 Warming Center Program
Recipients of the Boxley-Fox Endowment Fund were:
- French & Indian War Foundation for their Fort Loudoun Site Investigation
- Mountain View Music Association for their 2022-23 scholarship fund
- Shenandoah University for their program The Spirit of Freedom: Preserving the Civil War’s Emancipationist Legacy in the Shenandoah Valley
- Winchester Musica Viva Inc. for their 2022-23 concert season after their previous season was cut short
Chain of Checks awarded money to:
- Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity for their program Housing Plus: Critical Home Repair and Aging in Place
- Sinclair Health Clinic for their program A Place for Moms: A Pregnancy Centering Care Space
- St. Luke Community Clinic for their dental program
- Winchester Rescue Mission to create welcome and comfort spaces
Dental Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley Inc. and The Laurel Center Intervention for Domestic and Sexual Violence both earned grants from the Paul and Martha Rees Fund. The dental clinic will use the funds to pay for its Medical Emergency Equipment Project and The Laurel Center will use their funds for its Community Outreach Program.
The Chain of Checks campaign is shooting to have enough to give $5,000 to Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity and Winchester Rescue Mission and $3,000 to St. Luke Community Clinic Dental Program and Sinclair Health Clinic, said Barry Lee, who founded the campaign in 1986 while working for WINC FM in Winchester.
He said they pull in a good portion of their donations through the holiday season by encouraging radio station listeners and others to send in checks for whatever amount they can give.
Depending on how much money is raised by the end of the campaign, Lee said after the luncheon that they might add more recipients.
“If more money rolls in, ’cause that happened last year, we’ll go to that next in line,” he said.
Other grant recipients, chosen by the Community Foundation’s grant committee, were awarded amounts based on their need. The money came from the $58,750 the foundation had available in its fund this past year, Weiss said.
“It varies from year to year,” she said.
The foundation has awarded $3.65 million from donor-advised funds since September 2001, Board of Directors Vice President Kathy Kanter said during the luncheon.
Kanter invited other individuals, families, businesses or organizations who regularly give back to the community to consider partnering with the foundation or others to make their donations more meaningful and impactful.
Thankful to receive $2,000 to further the efforts of Blue Ridge Legal Services Jennifer Locke, managing attorney of the Winchester office, said this was their first time receiving a grant through the foundation.
“This will allow us to save more people,” she said, “especially in areas that we’ve seen an increased demand.”
Thomas Gromling, volunteer dental director of the Dental Clinic of Northern Shenandoah Valley on the Our Health campus in Winchester, said the $1,000 the clinic received will help them be better prepared in part by having an emergency oxygen kit onsite so they won’t have to borrow it from nearby Sinclair Clinic in the case of an emergency. They’re also using the funds for a health and first aid medical emergency kit and a bag mask resuscitator with additional disposable bags.
With its $2,000 grant, Samuels Public Library will fund its Winter Reading Club for nine weeks next season, said Library Director Michelle Ross.
Samuels is an individual nonprofit library, she said. “It is vital for us to receive grants like this.”
The Winter Reading Club helps further literacy for children who might otherwise decline in their skills over the winter break and at times of inclement weather, said Youth Services Supervisor Michal Ashby.
Last year, more than 500 children signed up to read 7,000 books, she said. This year’s theme will be Winter Reading Wonderland and they hope the grant will help them further elevate their services with incentives like giveaways and positive reinforcement to get kids to read.
“We want to make reading exciting,” she said. “We want it to be a destination place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.