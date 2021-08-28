FRONT ROYAL — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley (CFNSV) on Thursday night honored Valley Health, Sinclair Health Clinic and four individuals as part of the nonprofit organization's "Evening with Our Community Stars" fundraising dinner at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
The foundation commended the two organizations for being cornerstones of the Winchester area's public health community, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark H. Merrill and the late David Powers were celebrated for their work with Valley Health, while Terry Sinclair and Shyama Rosenfield were recognized for their contributions to Sinclair Health Clinic.
Merrill said it was "an honor" to be recognized but gave credit to his former colleagues at Valley Health — the frontline staff members, the support members and the 500-plus volunteers. Merrill served as Valley Health's president and CEO for 11 years before retiring last summer. He said during his career that he was most proud of advocating for the expansion of Medicaid in Virginia, which he said has been an asset to thousands of people during the pandemic.
He said he could not have foreseen when he announced his retirement the "catastrophic public health emergency" brought about by the pandemic, and he commended the health system's employees who "put their lives on the line." Valley Health is parent company of Winchester Medical Center and five other hospitals in the region.
Merrill told the roughly 140 people at the event to encourage everyone they know to get the COVID-19 vaccine, adding that he hopes the community "embraces the science."
In a video presentation, Shenandoah University President Tracy Fitzsimmons praised Merrill for having "great strength of character" and commended what she said was a smooth transition of leadership between Merrill and his successor, Mark Nantz. She also credited Valley Health for partnering with various community organizations to take care of COVID patients and lead vaccination efforts.
"So that's the first thing, you got us all prepared, helped lead the initial stage," Fitzsimmons said. "You were the one who was willing to go out there and say, 'We have to take this seriously; let's get organized.'"
Powers, who died on Nov. 11, 2019, at 63, was posthumously recognized for his dedicated work at Winchester Medical Center, where he was an emergency room physician for 34 years.
Winchester Planning Director Tim Youmans considered Powers one of his closest friends. He said Powers was defined by his welcoming nature, love of history, ability to tell a compelling story and desire to help others. He said Powers was a "true community leader" with altruistic values and that he lived "a very worthy life."
In a video, local attorney Jeffery Patton described Powers as "compassionate."
"He recognized and respected the inherent worth and dignity of each individual that he interacted with," Patton said. "And so in my mind, he really attained what could be characterized as a sacred place in the practice of medicine, which is that of a healer."
In another video, Our Health Executive Director Sharen Gromling praised Terry Sinclair as the best example of the motto "service above self." Sinclair, a retired physician, is the Sinclair Health Clinic's founder and former medical director. In 1986, he spearheaded the opening of the Free Medical Clinic in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Winchester to provide free health services to low-income, uninsured residents of Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. In 2003, the clinic relocated to its current location at 301 N. Cameron St. In 2017, the Free Medical Clinic was renamed in Sinclair's honor.
"He is, to me, a shining example of what it means to live a life of giving back to other people who need it the most," Gromling said.
Sinclair Health Clinic Executive Director Katrina McClure said the clinic is grateful for the leadership and guidance of Medical Director Shyama Rosenfeld, who oversaw the treatment of a record number of patients over the past year.
"Dr. Rosenfeld is an incredible leader and incredible support system for this clinic," McClure said in a video. "We couldn't do what we do without her. She's always available for our providers to ask questions and get more insights and more advice on the really tough cases that we see."
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is a public charity that serves Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties with an endowment of more than $10.4 million. Since its establishment in 2001, the foundation has returned more than $2 million to organizations and individuals in its service area through grants and pass-through funds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.