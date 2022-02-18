The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will conduct a free grant-training workshop on March 9 at noon via Zoom for nonprofit agencies interested in applying for 2022 grants from the CFNSV.
The 2022 grant applications will be available beginning April 4. All applications will be due by the May 2 deadline. Grants are available to agencies serving Winchester and Clarke, Frederick and Warren counties.
The Community Foundation will award grants from the Cochran Family Youth Fund, the Paul and Martha Rees Fund, the Boxley-Fox Endowment Fund and the Chain of Checks Campaign Fund.
The purpose of the Cochran Youth Family Fund grant is to improve the quality of life for children and the communities in which they live by providing financial assistance for educational, athletic, academic, social, civic and community-based activities that involve or support children.
Paul & Martha Rees Fund grants are available to nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren counties.
The Boxley-Fox Endowment Fund grants support a wide range of artistic endeavors from theatre to architecture and sculpture to music, as well as the acquisition of historic land and other real properties, furniture, papers and art for preservation and public display.
Grants from the Chain of Checks Campaign Fund support a wide range of dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the Northern Shenandoah Valley.
Nonprofit organizations wishing to apply for 2022 grants must do so through the foundation’s grant portal. Nonprofit agencies should register now for access to the applications. The website link is can be found through the grant portal tab on their website at cfnsv.org.
For more information, contact the CFNSV office at 540-869-6776.
