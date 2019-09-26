LAKE FREDERICK — The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley contributed $273,322 to area nonprofit groups this past year — a more than 18% increase from $230,000 the prior year.
Larry Weiss, executive director of the Winchester-based organization, made the announcement on Wednesday at the foundation’s annual luncheon for donors, recipients and supporters. The event was held at the Shenandoah Lodge in Lake Frederick.
“It’s been a very busy year with a lot of growth in the Community Foundation,” Weiss said. “I am pleased to tell you that at this time last year we had 96 funds. Over the past year, we have grown to 115 valued at over $5.3 million.”
Located at 411 N. Cameron St., the Community Foundation was established in 2001 as a tax-exempt public charity to serve people in Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick and Warren. Its mission is to inspire philanthropy to benefit the community and to provide the tools and resources to make giving easy. Donors can support existing funds or establish their own. The foundation manages 115 separate charitable funds and scholarships on behalf of private donors, estates and civic organizations.
Weiss said the foundation is positioned for continued growth.
During the luncheon the foundation announced 28 grants totaling more than $44,000 that will be given to various organizations.
The Cochran Family Youth Fund is contributing a total of $12,500 to eight organizations: ChildSafe Center, St. Luke Community Clinic, Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Shenandoah Area Council Boy Scouts of America, Winchester Day Preschool, Hopecam Inc., Clarke County Education Foundation and Fremont Street Nursery.
The Paul and Martha Rees Fund is contributing a total of $22,500 to these groups: ChildSafe Center, St. Luke Community Clinic, Clarke County Education Foundation, Blue Ridge Habitat For Humanity, Dental Clinic Northern Shenandoah Valley, Winchester Rescue Mission, Literacy Volunteers Winchester Area, Foundation for Rehabilitation Equipment & Endowment, United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley, The House of Hope, Faith in Action, Concern Hotline Inc., Girls on the Run of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Sustainability Matters (CFNSV), Samuels Public Library, Front Royal/Warren County CCAP and the Nonprofit Governance Symposium.
The Gerald and Paula McNichols Family Foundation is donating about $9,000 to the Fremont Street Nursery, Shenandoah Valley Scholars’ Latino Initiative and the I’m Just Me Movement.
Also at the event, 92.5 WINC FM promotions coordinator Tammy Stevenson told the crowd the beneficiaries of the radio station’s 2019 Chain of Checks fundraiser will be the Evans Home for Children and the Winchester Rescue Mission.
The Community Foundation has served as the fiscal agent for the annual fundraiser since 2013. Fundraising for Chain of Checks began this summer and continues through the end of the year. Started by WINC FM radio personality Barry Lee in 1986, Chain of Checks has raised almost $1.4 million for local nonprofit groups.
For more information about the Community Foundation, visit cfnsv.org or call 540-869-6776.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.