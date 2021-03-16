WINCHESTER — Starting last fall, about 200 students per semester at Daniel Morgan Intermediate School began revamping a community garden on the school's campus.
The fifth and sixth graders are enrolled in an elective called Outdoor Learning/Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).
On Monday, students were adding straw, sticks and transferring dirt to a garden bed as they prepare to plant strawberries later this week.
"This is the one class or elective that we actually get to go outside and do stuff in," said sixth-grader Antonio Knight, 11, as he rolled a wagon of dirt to the garden bed.
In addition to planning their garden, the students are composting, decorating garden boxes, developing an outdoor classroom, and cleaning up a nearby pond for further learning use. Some old tires have already been found in it.
Antonio, who is looking forward to finishing the garden and visiting the pond more to help clean it up, said the class has taught him problem-solving skills and the value of working together on something.
Sixth-grader Lucy Gluszak, 11, said this elective has been her favorite because she likes the hands-on, outdoors work it requires.
She said planning out the garden projects has taught her time-management skills. Like Antonio, she is eager to clean out the pond.
"It'll just be nice for the wildlife that lives around there to be able to use it fully," she said.
Teacher Sarah Lane hopes the class helps her students learn how to work and think more independently. So often, students are told what to do, but it's much easier to learn something when someone does it themselves, she said.
"This is their garden," Lane said.
Students work on the garden once a week for 45 minutes. If the Winchester School Board decides on March 22 to expand in-person learning from two to four days per week, the students will be able to do garden work twice a week, Lane said.
Looking around the garden, in addition to raised garden beds, there's a compost bucket, a bird house built by a student and a grandparent, and rows of donated tree stumps that will serve as seating in the outdoor classroom.
Old tires that have been donated will be decorated and repurposed into flower beds. And plexiglass will be turned into an outdoor whiteboard for the classroom space.
A $19,000 donation from the Handley Trust will be used to add a greenhouse next to the garden. Lane hopes to use leftover funds to build a pier at the pond for students to use so they can learn more about what's in the water. She's seeking a contractor who might be able to help with the project.
Through the class, Lane hopes her students learn to value the environment more as well as the food they put in their bodies.
But the garden isn't just for her students. Other classes are involved as well.
A dual language class is helping plant all the necessary ingredients to make salsa verde, such as cilantro and tomatillos.
Carrie Knupp, who teaches an autism self-contained class for grades 5-8, has been working to get special education students involved in not only the gardening process, but also in leading efforts to sell and distribute the produce that is grown. Her students will help decide what to do with the money they raise — one idea Knupp has it to use the proceeds to give back to the community in some way — while developing their financial skills.
She said the garden is really accessible for all students.
"It seems like there's less of a barrier, because you're all just working on the same thing," Knupp said. "It's more of an equal playing field."
