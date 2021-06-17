Friday Painters
The Spring Fling Collection is on display at Long Branch through June 30 at Long Branch. The galleries are open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and noon-4 p.m. weekends. Original works are for sale. For more information, visit www.visitlongbranch.org. Participating artists are Ronda Albright, Donna Ashbaugh, Mike Austin, Pat Barnes, Ellen Burgoyne, Denny Clarke, Claudia Giannini, Nancy Kautz, Kirsten Lee, Ann St. Clair Lesman, Robert Lesman, Joanna Morrison, Julie Read, Donna Varn, Monica Wilkins, Virginia Winston and Mary Wirick.
Cedar Creek Valley Yard Party/Car & Tractor Show
The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19 at 2011 Star Tannery Road, Star Tannery. Entertainment by The Robbie Limon Band from noon to 3 p.m. Food will be provided by Mountaineer Meat Smokers. Contact: Shawn Graber at 540-607-0140 or shawngraber11@gmail.com.
Gainesboro Yard Party
The 63rd annual Gainesboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Yard Party is June 25, with the tent and concessions opening at 5 p.m. and bluegrass music from Linda Lay and Springfield Exit beginning at 7 p.m., along with a gun raffle. On June 26 from 3:30 to 6 p.m., drive-thru chicken and ham dinner will be served. Cost is $15. On the menu are open pit chicken, baked ham, green beans, macacroni and cheese, applesauce, roll and dessert. Also available will be vegetable soup for $7 a quart, country ham sandwiches for $4, and homemade apple, cherry and peach pies for $13.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free, drive-thru meal will be offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, then Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, please visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at: info@bellegrove.org, or by phone at 540-869-2028.
Preservation of Historic Winchester’s 57th Annual Meeting
Meet your friends or make new acquaintances in the local preservation community at 3 p.m. June 27 in the backyard of the Hexagon House, 530 Amherst St. The gathering will elect PHW’s board of directors for 2021-2022, touch on the past year’s challenges and accomplishments, and conclude with the presentation of preservation awards. Bring your own chairs; liquid refreshments will be offered. The organization will follow any COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time.
Only PHW members in good standing may vote at the meeting. Membership forms will be available on-site; new or renewing members may pick up a free copy of “Winchester: Limestone, Sycamores & Architecture” with their membership dues.
Don’t forget to turn in your award nominations by May 28 to help recognize people and projects at this event. Anyone may make a nomination. The form is available at http://www.phwi.org/issues/award.pdf
Bridge Night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Summer concert series
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department’s free Summer Concert Series will feature Souled Out on June 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Rose Hill Park, Berryville, and Robbie Limon on July 28 from 6 to 9 p.m. in Chet Hobert Park, Berryville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Spiker reunion cancelled
The W.R. Spiker Family Reunion will not be held this summer. For more information, call Stewart Spiker at 304-886-8783.
Please send community happenings to citydesk@winchesterstar.com.
