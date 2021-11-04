Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
There will be a community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day), but it will have a new loook. Take out will be offered at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540 247-9424 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken after Nov. 23. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.. For additional information call or text Bob Cleaver, 540-486-0645, or Bill Stewart, 540 486-0646. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers.
Treasure Box reopening
The Treasure Box Thrift Store of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, reopened at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Hours are Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Drive-thru dinner
Gainesboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company, 211 Gainesboro Road, will host a drive-thru dinner from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Nov. 6 or until sold out. Cost is $15 per person. Roast beef, ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, rolls and dessert are on the menu. No substitutions, deletions or exchanges. For more information, call 540-888-3988.
Walk with a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will meet from 11 a.m.-noon Nov. 10. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. Free to attend. Hear a brief talk, "Holidays Ahead: Celebrating Healthy and Happy," by Dr. Michon Bechamps, followed by a walk with the group at your own pace and distance. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com. The group meets the second Wednesday of the month from 11 a.m.-noon and the fourth Saturday from 9-10 a.m.
Veterans Day assembly at Handley High School
Handley High School will holds its annual Veterans Day assembly on Nov. 11. All veterans are invited to attend. A continental breakfast will be served to guests at 8 a.m. inside the school, followed by an assembly in the Patsy Cline Theatre at 8:30 a.m. Face masks and photo IDs are necessary for entry. RSVP to Cristina Strigel at strigelc@wps.k12.va.us or call 540-662-3471 ext. 41002.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Holiday bazaar tables for rent
Tables are available to rent at the Congregational Christian Fellowship Church's holiday bazaar set for 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13. The church is located at 2908 Middle Road, Winchester. The bazaar will feature Christmas items, crafts, white elephant table and baked goods. Breakfast and lunch served. For more information, call 540-662-1636 or 540-869-3394.
Model railroad sale
The Winchester Model Railroad Club will have its fall sale from 9 a.m..-1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Winchester Moose Club, 215 E. Cork St. All scales of model railroading are welcome and you never know what will show up on the sales tables. Items from several estates will also be up for sale. Due to COVID, we will be following the safe guidelines for social gatherings. Admission: $5 at the door, 12 and under free. A $1 off with flyer. If you’d like to be a vendor, tables are still available and free. Send an email to WMRRA2016@GMAIL.COM for more information. Follow us on Facebook for announcements prior to the day of the sale.
Medicare Part D counseling
Shenandoah University student pharmacists will offer Medicare Part D counseling from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy at 1775 N. Sector Court, located on the first left from the Winchester Medical Center exit off Va. 37. There will be signs to direct participants. Free. No appointment needed. Bring current Medicare card and medication list or a bag of your current medications. The student pharmacists will enter your information into the medicare.gov website and review different plan options. Questions? Call 540-678-4364.
Christmas Country Store
Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 560 Old Bethel Church Road (off U.S. 522 N), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20. Bake sale, holiday decor, small appliances, furniture, clothing, soup, country ham sandwiches, chili dogs, Avon. Masks, please.
Author talk
The four authors of "Thoughts & Prayers," a novel about the aftermath of a school shooting, will be at the Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall to discuss the book from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
Juneteenth celebration vendors sought
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration will be held June 18, 2022, at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. The public is invited to attend this momentous event. Educational, historic and entertainment activities are planned throughout the day. Vendors, such as food trucks, artists, interpretive dancers, historic reenactors, musical groups, and poets, are encouraged to participate as we celebrate the freedom of all citizens. To volunteer as a vendor, contact Adeela or Dorothy at 540-955-5512. The celebration is sponsored by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Johnson-Williams High School Alumni Association.
Library programs
Handley Regional Library has lots of programs for children, teens and adults. To find out more, visit handleyregional.org.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
