Art exhibit
Artist Nancy Polo will exhibit 32 paintings at Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville. An opening reception for the show, titled "What's Going On?," will be from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 12. Polo will also give a 40-minute gallery talk at 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
Abnormal Formal
Froggy’s Closet’s 8th annual AbNormal Formal will be Sept. 11 at Piccadilly Public House in Winchester. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.” Dress as you would for any formal, but with something “abNormal” about your attire. Enjoy an evening of dancing to live music by Revolution, hors d’oeuvres, libations and live and silent auctions. Charles Harbaugh IV, executive director of Access Independence and mayor of Middletown, will be the emcee. Proceeds will benefit foster families and kids in need and at-risk.
Yard-Christmas-bake sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a Yard-Christmas-Bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 11. Hot dogs, chili dogs, county ham sandwiches also will be for sale. Masks required.
Reynolds Store yard party
Reynolds Store Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company's 44th Yard Party will be held on Sept. 10-11. Activities on Sept. 10 will include a Cruise In along with outdoor food service featuring country ham sandwiches, homemade vegetable soup and desserts. On Sept. 11, the fire company's famous BBQ chicken and/or country ham dinners with macaroni and cheese, green beans, coleslaw and dessert will be served inside. Carry-out dinners available. Cost: $14 for adults, $7 for children 12 and under. There also will be a bake sale, country store and more. Donations of paper towels, sugar, coffee, tea, baked goods (pies, cakes, bread, cookies) are needed. Drop off donations on Sept. 10 any time or Sept. 11 before noon. For information contact Merle Kerns 540-888-3201, Joanne DeHaven 540-888-3230, Jami Clark 540-533-2724.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ at 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 10. Lunch will not be served in the church until COVID-19 precautions are lifted.
Yard sale
Calvary Episcopal Church's Men of Calvary is hosting its annual yard sale at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 and 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at the church, 132 N. Royal Ave., Front Royal.
Community Safety Fair
A Community Safety Fair, featuring food, music, vendors, kid’s zone, dunk tank, fire/rescue and law enforcement apparatus, will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 11 at James Wood Middle School, 1313 Amherst St., Winchester. The event is being hosted by Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
The science of our success: the Brown family story
A reader's theater will present the life stories of six African American brothers and sisters born within two decades following the end of the Civil War. The children of Charles C. and Maria Fairfax Brown were born and raised in Winchester and each earned a doctoral degree in either medicine or pharmacy. The performance will take place at the Farm at Buck Hill, property once owned by Dr. Sara Winifred Brown and located in Frederick County. The farm was the summer home for her and her sister, Dr. Nancy Fairfax Brown. The event is 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at 820 Singhass Road, Winchester 22602. Rain date is Sept. 19. Bring a lawn chair or blanket at let us know you are attending at https://forms.gle/MyyX32bRUnVZBamCA. A freewill offering will benefit the Terry Sinclair Medical Clinic.
James Wood High School Class of 1970 reunion
James Wood High School Class of 1970’s 50th + 1 Reunion will be 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Heritage Hall, 8543 Winchester Ave., U.S. 11 North, Inwood, West Virginia. Cost of $35 per person includes a full buffet dinner. If you did not get a mailer, call 540-859-0192
Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk
The 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Middletown campus. Register by Sept. 1 and pay the early registration fee of $20. After that, the fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. For more information, visit lfcc.edu/5k.
51st Bluemont Fair
The Bluemont Fair is back and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19 at 33846 Snickersville Turnpike. The fair will feature an outdoor Indian Village with exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Miss Apple Blossom
The Miss Apple Blossom Pageant is 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at First Christian Church, 75 Merrimans Lane, Winchester. For more information, visit thebloom.com.
10th anniversary Cars for a Cause Nostalgic Car Show
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 on the Shenandoah University campus in Winchester, 1460 University Drive. Rain date is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Registration will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $15. Dash plaque for first 125 entries. Judged open class show. All makes and models welcome. Top 30, SU Relay for Life team and Best in Show awards. Door prizes, raffles and Dragster "Kackel Fest" at noon and 2 p.m. All proceeds benefit 2021 Relay for Life of Shenandoah University. For more information, call Ted at 304-261-1303, Fred at 540-335-0446 or email Emily Stewart at estewart18@su.edu.
Bayliss Reunion
The Bayliss Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Sandy Shelter at Sherando Park, Stephens City. Bring a meal to share and a cake for a raffle. Drinks provided. Bingo, door prizes and more.
Candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition will host a candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Musuem on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. The event will include a bell ringing to signify each community member who had died of an overdose this year. For more information, visit www.roadtorecovery.info or call 540-536-5000.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Free meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
