Long Branch summer cocktail party
Long Branch Historic House and Farm, a 501©3 nonprofit corporation, will host “A Summer Celebration” cocktail party from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday; $75 per person or $150 per couple. Light fare, open bar and the Caleb Nei Quartet featuring Ariana Harbin. Long Branch Historic House and Farm is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. For more information, call 540 837-1856 or visit: www.visitlongbranch.org.
Movies under the stars at Long Branch
Long Branch Historic House and Farm will host a free family-friendly movie night on July 28 (“Hidden Figures” will be shown). Grounds open a 7:30 p.m. Donations welcome. Shenandoah Valley Golf Club food truck will offer refreshments available for purchase. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce.
101st Luttrell Family Reunion
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the 100th reunion being cancelled last year, so the 100th and 101st reunions will be combined this year. The reunion will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Reynolds Store Fire Hall. There will be food, a silent auction, music and activities for children. The fire hall allows for safe distancing, and please wear a mask. Attendees are welcome to bring any memorabilia or photos. For more information, contact Scott Luttrell, 540-931-2379; Isaac Luttrell, 540-327-3949; Rita Luttrell, 540-771-4545, or Roy Dixon, 540-974-2008, or visit the Luttrell family’s website on Facebook.
Summer concert series
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department’s free Summer Concert Series will feature Robbie Limon on July 28 from 6-9 p.m. in Chet Hobert Park, Berryville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
