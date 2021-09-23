Art exhibit at Barns of Berryville
Artist Nancy Polo is exhibiting 32 paintings at Barns of Rose Hill on Chalmers Court in Berryville. Polo will give a 40-minute gallery talk at 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk on Sept. 25 from 9-10 a.m. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. Event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Let’s Discuss Plumbing: The ABCs of Heart Disease” by Dr. Manish Jhawar, followed by an enjoyable walk with the group at your own pace and distance. Please arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com.
These are recurring walks. The group walks the second Wednesday of every month from 11a.m.-noon year-round, and the fourth Saturday of the month from 9-10 a.m. March through October. Each of the walks has different speakers/topics.
Boy Scout Troop 46 spaghetti dinner
BSA Troop 46 will have a drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Stephenson. Freewill offering. Spaghetti with meat or vegetable sauce, roll and dessert.
Little Mountain UMC chicken dinners
Little Mountain United Methodist Church will offer carry-out meals of pit barbecued chicken with baked beans, parsley potatoes and roll on Sept. 25 at the church at 259 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester. Meals available starting at 2 p.m. until sold out. Freewill donation, with all proceeds going to The Laurel Center in Winchester.
Clothing, household items giveaway
Brucetown United Methodist Church will give away donated clothes, household items, toys, books and some furniture from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Drive-thru lunch also will be available. The church is located at 2161 Brucetown Road, Clearbrook. For more information, call the church at 540-662-5275.
Refuge UMC drive-thru dinner
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will have a drive-thru barbecued chicken dinner starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 until sold out (no pre-sales). The meal will feature a half-chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Cost is $12. For more information, contact the church at 540-869-3889.
Bayliss Reunion
The Bayliss Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Sandy Shelter at Sherando Park, Stephens City. Bring a meal to share and a cake for a raffle. Drinks provided. Bingo, door prizes and more.
Candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition will host a candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Musuem on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. The event will include a bell ringing to signify each community member who had died of an overdose this year. For more information, visit www.roadtorecovery.info or call 540-536-5000.
College Night
6-8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Apple Blossom Mall, Winchester. Open to students from Winchester, the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren, and the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. There will be over 100 universities, colleges, technical schools, and military representatives present to talk with teens and their families.
North-South Skirmish Association
The North-South Skirmish Association will hold its 144th National Competition Oct. 1-3 at Fort Shenandoah near Winchester. Member units will compete in live-fire matches with original or authentic Civil War-period muskets, carbines, breech loading rifles, revolvers, mortars and cannons. This is the largest Civil War event of its kind in the United States. Spectators are welcome and admission and parking are free. There is a large sutler area and food service is available. For more information, visit the N-SSA website at www.n-ssa.org.
ArtScape Art on the Mall Artist Walk
Meet the ArtScape banner artists from 5-7 p.m. Oct 1 on the Loudoun Street Mall in Winchester. There will be live art demonstrations. Artists will be located by their banners throughout the Loudoun Street Mall area.
D.A.R.E. & Eddie Eagle Gun Safety
The Winchester Elks Lodge No. 867 will host a Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 2 at 466 Front Royal Pike, Winchester. D.A.R.E. is a program for children ages 3-11 that seeks to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs and violent behavior. The event will feature a fire engine, K9 unit demonstration, Young Explorers Program information, appearance by Elroy the Elk, free ice cream and water for the kids, and more. Also, the Elks Lodge, in association with the National Rifle Association, will present an Eddie Eagle GunSafe program for children ages 3-11. This is a gun accident prevention program that began in 1988. Events are open to the public.
‘Shared Visions’ at Long Branch Historic House and Farm
Paintings by husband and wife Steven Parrish and Volrath are on exhibit through Oct. 31 at Long Branch, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will have slightly altered hours for September. The shop will be open Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDC COVID restrictions apply.
Free meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
