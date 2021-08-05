Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association activities at Bowman Library
Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.: Scented playdough and nature walk. Learn how to make scented play dough and then walk outside to the pond for a nature walk with Master Gardener Tricia Boyd.
Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.: Wild and free in the fields. See how wild flowers and pretty weeds grow. These plants attract bugs by their colors and scents and often deter wild critters by the smell of their foliage. You will be able to bring home a bouquet of wild stems and display in your home. Class will be taught by Master Gardener Angie Hutchinson.
Bowman Library is located at 871 Tasker Road.
101st Luttrell Family Reunion
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the 100th reunion being cancelled last year, so the 100th and 101st reunions will be combined this year. The reunion will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Reynolds Store Fire Hall. There will be food, a silent auction, music and activities for children. Attendees are welcome to bring memorabilia and photos. Face masks are optional. For more information, contact Howard Luttrell at 540-662-2299 or visit the Luttrell family’s website on Facebook.
Route 11 Yard Crawl
The Route 11 Yard Crawl will be Aug. 14. The giant yard sale stretches from Stephens City to New Market along U.S. 11 (Valley Pike). For information about vendor space in Stephens City, call 540-247-7662 or email scyardcrawl@gmail.com.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop reopening
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, reopens Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please be advised that CDC COVID restrictions apply.
64th Cather Family Reunion
The 64th Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 15 at Round Hill Community Fire & Rescue Event Center, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Doors open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short business meeting. Each family is asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert and a drink. For more information, contact President Linda Cather at 540-539-33078 or email lindacather@gmail.com.
Card shower for Kaleb
A card shower is planned for Kaleb Goff, a 13-year-old boy with leukemia who aspires to be a chef and would love to receive recipes. He has been receiving treatment for seven months. Cards may be sent to him at 2107 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603-2431.
Photo contest exhibit
"Celebrating Open Spaces in Clarke County" — an exhibit of Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority photo contest winners — is on display at Long Branch Historic House and Farm through Aug. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
