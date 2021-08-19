Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Yard Party
The yard party will be held Aug. 20 and 21 at the fire company at 7184 Northwestern Pike, Gore. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 with the company’s famous country ham sandwiches and vegetable soup available for purchase. There also will be games and ice cream. At 7 p.m. there will be bluegrass music from Joseph Hott and the Short Mountain Boys. On Aug. 21, dinner will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. featuring country ham or half-chicken. Auction starts at 6 p.m.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop has reopened
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, reopened Aug. 18. The shop will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please be advised that CDC COVID restrictions apply.
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association activities at Bowman Library
Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.: Wild and free in the fields. See how wild flowers and pretty weeds grow. These plants attract bugs by their colors and scents and often deter wild critters by the smell of their foliage. You will be able to bring home a bouquet of wild stems and display in your home. Class will be taught by Master Gardener Angie Hutchinson.
Bowman Library is located at 871 Tasker Road.
Card shower for Kaleb
A card shower is planned for Kaleb Goff, a 13-year-old boy with leukemia who aspires to be a chef and would love to receive recipes. He has been receiving treatment for seven months. Cards may be sent to him at 2107 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603-2431.
YDC open house
The Youth Development Center, also known as The YDC, is having an open house on Aug. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. The public is invited to stop by to see what we have to offer. There will be free food, beverages, and games for everyone. Come meet the YDC’s executive director, tour the facility, see demonstrations, and learn more about the YDC’s programs and services. The YDC is located at 3 Battaile Drive, Winchester. This is a family friendly event.
Presgraves Reunion
The descendants of Andrew Chapman and Martha Elizabeth Presgraves of Luray and Page counties will hold a reunion on Aug. 22 at Jim Barnett Park in the Rotary Shelter. Those attending should note the change in shelter location. Bring a picnic lunch to be served at noon. Contact Emmett Presgraves at 540-459-1815 for more information.
Crown Cork & Seal picnic
The Crown Cork & Seal picnic will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Jim Barnett Park in the Exchange Pavilion. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish. Contact Linda at 540-327-9670 for more information.
Rubbermaid sale
A Rubbermaid sale will be held at 8 a.m Aug. 28 at Belk in Winchester by the Apple Blossom Mall. This sale benefits Salvation Army, Winchester. The sale is made possible by a special partnership between United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and The Salvation Army. Product sales help the United Way and its partner agencies generate additional funds to meet local needs. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Credit cards accepted. Contact info@unitedwaynsv.org with any questions.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation event
Annual head-shaving fundraiser to benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Backseat Bar & Grill, 104 Full House Drive, Winchester. There also will be an auction as well as a cornhole tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. ($40 a pair, bring your own bags). For more information, contact Alison Spangler at 540-664-5383.
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Winchester
The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.
Photo contest exhibit
“Celebrating Open Spaces in Clarke County” — an exhibit of Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority photo contest winners — is on display at Long Branch Historic House and Farm through Aug. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Abnormal Formal
Froggy’s Closet’s 8th annual AbNormal Formal will be Sept. 11 at Piccadilly Public House in Winchester. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.” Dress as you would for any formal, but with something “abNormal” about your attire. Enjoy an evening of dancing to live music by Revolution, hors d’oeuvres, libations and live and silent auctions. Charles Harbaugh IV, executive director of Access Independence and mayor of Middletown, will be the emcee. Proceeds will benefit foster families and kids in need and at-risk.
James Wood High School Class of 1970 reunion
James Wood High School Class of 1970’s 50th + 1 Reunion will be 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Heritage Hall, 8543 Winchester Ave., U.S. 11 North, Inwood, West Virginia. Cost of $35 per person includes a full buffet dinner. If you did not get a mailer, call 540-859-0192
Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk
The 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Middletown campus. Register by Sept. 1 and pay the early registration fee of $20. After that, the fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. For more information, visit lfcc.edu/5k.
51st Bluemont Fair
The Bluemont Fair is back and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19. The fair will feature an outdoor Indian Village with exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Free meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
