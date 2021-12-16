Faith Fellowship Church’s Christmas celebration
Faith Fellowship Church at 371 Kimble Road, Berryville, will have a Christmas celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday. Church members will sing Christmas carols, praises, worship and hear the Christmas story. Refreshments after the service.
Christmas at Old Bethel
The annual Lessons and Carols Candlelight Service will be 5 p.m. Dec. 19 at Old Bethel Church in Millwood. Masks required. Questions? Contact Ian Williams at 540-664-1438.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
Juneteenth celebration vendors sought
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration will be held June 18, 2022, at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. The public is invited to attend this momentous event. Educational, historic and entertainment activities are planned throughout the day. Vendors, such as food trucks, artists, interpretive dancers, historic reenactors, musical groups, and poets, are encouraged to participate as we celebrate the freedom of all citizens. To volunteer as a vendor, contact Adeela or Dorothy at 540-955-5512. The celebration is sponsored by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Johnson-Williams High School Alumni Association.
