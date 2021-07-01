Cheers! to Charity
Cheers! to Charity will host a flower pot paint night to benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank from 6 to 8 p.m. July 8 at Digging Daylily Farm, 454 Marple Road. This is an outdoor event. Cost is $35. Bring your own beverages and snacks. Rain date is July 9. Purchase tickets on the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Cheers2CharityVA. Come early and preview the daylily sale taking place July 10. Proceeds will also benefit Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God on U.S. 50 West in Gore will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. July 9 until all the food is gone. No pre-orders. Take-out only. Cost is $10 per person. The meal includes catfish, macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, corn bread and dessert. Proceeds benefit the church’s food pantry.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Belle Grove seeking volunteers
Do you like meeting new people? Do you enjoy sharing your love of the Shenandoah Valley with others? Are you a history enthusiast? Would you like to learn new skills in gardening or home maintenance? If you answered “Yes” to any of these questions, then Belle Grove Plantation has a place for you. Belle Grove is actively seeking new volunteers to join our team. We offer a variety of positions geared to all interest levels, and training is provided. For more information, please visit bellegrove.org/volunteer or contact us at: info@bellegrove.org, or by phone at 540-869-2028.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Summer concert series
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department’s free Summer Concert Series will feature Robbie Limon on July 28 from 6-9 p.m. in Chet Hobert Park, Berryville. Bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Spiker reunion cancelled
The W.R. Spiker Family Reunion will not be held this summer. For more information, call Stewart Spiker at 304-886-8783.
Send community happenings to citydesk@winchesterstar.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.