Barns of Rose Hill 10th anniversary celebration
Celebrate the Barns of Rose Hill’s 10th birthday from 5 to 9 p.m. today at the Barns on the lawn between Barns of Rose Hill and the Clarke/Berryville Government Center on Chalmers Court, Berryville. The outdoor celebration will feature food, music and kid-friendly activities including magic, balloon animals, face painting, and arts and crafts. There will be free ice cream for everyone. Grammy nominee Cheick Hamala Diabaté and his band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Diabaté is recognized as a master of the n’goni, a traditional Malian instrument and precursor to the banjo, and a West African historian in the Griot tradition. Hog-it-Up BBQ and Generations Gourmet food trucks will be on site.
National Night Out at LFCC
The public is invited to LFCC’s Middletown Campus for National Night Out from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 3. The event is being hosted by LFCC Police Department, Middletown Police Department and Stephens City Police Department.
National Night Out is a great way to meet the police officers, who will be joined by members of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and Middletown’s and Stephens City’s fire and rescue departments.
In addition to free food, demonstrations, prizes and giveaways, and hands-on activities, there will be a special appearance by an Aircare helicopter.
101st Luttrell Family Reunion
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the 100th reunion being cancelled last year, so the 100th and 101st reunions will be combined this year. The reunion will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 8 at Reynolds Store Fire Hall. There will be food, a silent auction, music and activities for children. Attendees are welcome to bring memorabilia and photos. Face masks are optional. For more information, contact Howard Luttrell at 540-662-2299 or visit the Luttrell family’s website on Facebook.
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association activities at Bowman Library
Aug. 5 at 11 a.m.: Scented playdough and nature walk. Learn how to make scented play dough and then walk outside to the pond for a nature walk with Master Gardener Tricia Boyd.
Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.: Wild and free in the fields. See how wild flowers and pretty weeds grow. These plants attract bugs by their colors and scents and often deter wild critters by the smell of their foliage. You will be able to bring home a bouquet of wild stems and display in your home. Class will be taught by Master Gardener Angie Hutchinson.
Bowman Library is located at 871 Tasker Road.
Card shower for Kaleb
A card shower is planned for Kaleb Goff, a 13-year-old boy with leukemia who aspires to be a chef and would love to receive recipes. He has been receiving treatment for seven months. Cards may be sent to him at 2107 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603-2431.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Free drive-thru community meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
