Fundraiser for Millwood Community Center
Chicken dinners (carry out) will be sold for $10 at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Millwood Community Center, 1610 Millwood Road, Millwood. The menu will feature fried chicken, potato salad, green beans, rolls, iced tea and dessert. Sponsored by the Millwood Goodwill Association. Proceeds benefit the upkeep of the community center. For more information, call 540-837-2785. Donations always appreciated.
James Wood High School Class of 1970 reunion
James Wood High School Class of 1970’s 50th + 1 Reunion is 5 p.m. Saturday at Heritage Hall, 8543 Winchester Ave., U.S. 11 North, Inwood, West Virginia. Cost of $35 per person includes a full buffet dinner. If you did not get a mailer, call 540-859-0192
Art exhibit at Barns of Berryville
Artist Nancy Polo is exhibiting 32 paintings at Barns of Rose Hill on Chalmers Court in Berryville. Polo will give a 40-minute gallery talk at 6 p.m. Sept. 24.
Boy Scout Troop 46 spaghetti dinner
BSA Troop 46 will have a drive-thru spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Stephenson. Freewill offering. Spaghetti with meat or vegetable sauce, roll and dessert.
Little Mountain UMC chicken dinners
Little Mountain United Methodist Church will offer carry-out meals of pit barbecued chicken with baked beans, parsley potatoes and roll on Sept. 25 at the church at 259 Little Mountain Church Road, Winchester. Meals available starting at 2 p.m. until sold out. Freewill donation, with all proceeds going to The Laurel Cente in Winchester.
Clothing, household items giveaway
Brucetown United Methodist Church will give away donated clothes, household items, toys, books and some furniture from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25. Drive-thru lunch also will be available. The church is located at 2161 Brucetown Road, Clearbrook. For more information, call the church at 540-662-5275.
Refuge UMC drive-thru dinner
Refuge United Methodist Church, 717 Refuge Church Road, Stephens City, will have a drive-thru barbecued chicken dinner starting at 4 p.m. Sept. 25 until sold out (no pre-sales). The meal will feature a half-chicken, scalloped potatoes, green beans, roll and dessert. Cost is $12. For more information, contact the church at 540-869-3889.
3rd annual French and Indian War Weekend
18th century colonial encampments, drilling and musket presentations, two battles/skirmishes, presentation of the Native American experience on the Virginia frontier and tours of Abram's Delight will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25-26 at Abram's Delight (Winchester's oldest house) at 1340 S. Pleasant Valley Road. Sponsored by the Winchester-Frederick County Historical Society and the Virginia Regiment of Captain George Mercer's Company.
Bayliss Reunion
The Bayliss Reunion will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 26 in the Sandy Shelter at Sherando Park, Stephens City. Bring a meal to share and a cake for a raffle. Drinks provided. Bingo, door prizes and more.
Candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition will host a candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Musuem on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. The event will include a bell ringing to signify each community member who had died of an overdose this year. For more information, visit www.roadtorecovery.info or call 540-536-5000.
College Night
6-8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Apple Blossom Mall, Winchester. Open to students from Winchester, the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren, ad the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. There will be over 100 universities, colleges, technical schools, and military representatives present to talk with teens and their families.
'Shared Visions' at Long Branch Historic House and Farm
Paintings by husband and wife Steven Parrish and Volrath are on exhibit through Oct. 31 at Long Branch, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will have slightly altered hours for September. The shop will be open Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. CDC COVID restrictions apply.
Free meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
