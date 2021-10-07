Yard/bake sale
Millwood United Methodist Church, 700 Bishop Meade Road, Millwood, will have a yard/bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Saturday. Hot dogs, cake, pie and cookies will be for sale. Proceeds benefit ministries of the church.
Pancake breakfast
Mount Olive United Methodist Church, 333 Mount Olive Road, Hayfield, will have a pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast includes Gore’s sausage and sausage gravy, pancakes, fried apples, home fries and water. Price: $8 for adults, $4 for children 12 and under. To-go orders only. Bake sale, too.
Yard/bake sale
Church of the Transfiguration, 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 1822 Old Chapel Road, Boyce. Inside/outside yard sale with baked goods, apple butter, jellies, salsa, antique items, bicycles, more.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Indian cuisine cooking class
“Cooking Around the World: Indian Cuisine” will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 11, 18 and 25 at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle. Registration required the Friday before each session ($25 per class or a $60 for all three). To register, visit hopeslives365.splashthat.com.
Walk With a Doc
The Winchester chapter of Walk With a Doc will have its next walk from 11 a.m.-noon Oct. 13. Meet at the Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center lobby. The event is free to attend. Hear a brief talk “Power Up With Plants” by Elena Mullen and Dr. Donna Michel, followed by a walk with the group at your own pace and distance. Arrive 15-20 minutes early to check in. For more information, email walkwithadocwinchester@gmail.com. These are recurring walks. The group walks the second Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m.-noon year-round and the fourth Saturday of the month from 9-10 a.m. March through October. Each of the walks has different topics/speakers.
Fall soup sale
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, is having its Fall Soup Sale. Orders due Oct. 16. Pick up at the Fall Bazaar on Oct. 23. Soup is $8 per quart. Varieties available are vegetable, potato, taco and bean. Chicken salad is $8 per quart. Pork BBQ is $8 per quart. Email orders to GreenwoodBazaar@yahoo.com.
Spooktacular
Stephens City United Methodist Church will have a “spooktacular” event from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30. Join us for Trunk or Treat to see decorated vehicles and play games. There will be a trick or treat parade at 3 p.m. Line up in the back parking lot.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
Call for artists for Veterans Art Show
The Shenandoah Arts Council is accepting submissions for a juried virtual Veterans Art Exhibit. No submission fee. Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Exhibition is open to regional artists who are veterans. Up to three pieces of artwork may be submitted for consideration. Deadline is Oct. 16. The virtual exhibit runs from Nov. 1-30. Online application form available at shenarts.org.
Juneteenth celebration vendors sought
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration will be held June 18, 2022, at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, Berryville. Vendors, such as food trucks, artists, interpretative dancers, historic reenactors, musical groups and poets, are encouraged to participate. For more information, contact Verna or Bob or Dorothy or Dee at 540-955-5512. This celebration is sponsored by the Josephine School Community Museum, the Josephine Improvement Association and the Johnson-Williams High School Alumni Reunion Association.
‘Shared Visions’ at Long Branch Historic House and Farm
Paintings by husband and wife Steven Parrish and Volrath are on exhibit through Oct. 31 at Long Branch, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
