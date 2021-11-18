Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
There will be a community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day), but it will have a new look. Take out will be offered at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540 247-9424 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken after Nov. 23. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. For additional information call or text Bob Cleaver, 540-486-0645, or Bill Stewart, 540 486-0646. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers.
Holiday House Tour
Preservation of Historic Winchester will host its 45th Holiday House Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 5. The tour will feature three recently restored historic buildings decorated for the holiday season in Winchester's historic district: 25 W. Piccadilly St., 31 S. Stewart St. and 814 S. Washington St. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Kimberly's, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, and the Bough & Dough Shop at the Hexagon House. They also may be purchased online through Eventbrite. For more information, visit www.phwi.org/hht.php.
Author talk
The four authors of "Thoughts & Prayers," a novel about the aftermath of a school shooting, will be at the Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall to discuss the book from 2-4 p.m. Saturday.
Treasure Box holiday closure
The Treasure Box Thrift Store of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, will be closed Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of Thanksgiving week. It will reopen Dec. 1. Hours are Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Free lunch and food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., Winchester, will be distributing prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. Nov. 26.
Newtown Outdoor Holiday Market
A dozen vendors are slated to take part in the Newtown Outdoor Holiday Market from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 27 in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot at the corner of Main and Fairfax streets in Stephens City. Bring your holiday shopping list and find unique handmade items for everyone.
United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley Rubbermaid Products sale
A sale of donated Rubbermaid Products (returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items) will take place from 8 a.m.-noon Nov. 27 outside Belk at Apple Blossom Mall, Winchester. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Street Nursery.
Country breakfast
Spirit & Word Missions will sponsor an all-you-can-eat country breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Nov. 27 at Spirit & Word Fellowship Church, 1275 Tasker Road, Stephens City. Adults: $7; children 5 and under: $2
Holiday craft show
Brookside Church, 2425 First St., Middletown, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov 27. Lots of handmade items to choose from, plus soup, sandwiches and baked goods.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
Juneteenth celebration vendors sought
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration will be held June 18, 2022, at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. The public is invited to attend this momentous event. Educational, historic and entertainment activities are planned throughout the day. Vendors, such as food trucks, artists, interpretive dancers, historic reenactors, musical groups, and poets, are encouraged to participate as we celebrate the freedom of all citizens. To volunteer as a vendor, contact Adeela or Dorothy at 540-955-5512. The celebration is sponsored by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Johnson-Williams High School Alumni Association.
