Route 11 Yard Crawl
The Route 11 Yard Crawl will be Aug. 14. The giant yard sale stretches from Stephens City to New Market along U.S. 11 (Valley Pike). For information about vendor space in Stephens City, call 540-247-7662 or email scyardcrawl@gmail.com.
64th Cather Family Reunion
The 64th Cather Family Reunion will be held Aug. 15 at Round Hill Community Fire & Rescue Event Center, 141 Spinning Wheel Lane, Winchester. Doors open at 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at 1 p.m., followed by a short business meeting. Each family is asked to bring a meat, vegetable or salad, dessert and a drink. For more information, contact President Linda Cather at 540-539-33078 or email lindacather@gmail.com.
Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Annual Yard Party
The yard party will be held Aug. 20 and 21 at the fire company at 7184 Northwestern Pike, Gore. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 with the company’s famous country ham sandwiches and vegetable soup available for purchase. There also will be games and ice cream. At 7 p.m. there will be bluegrass music from Joseph Hott and the Short Mountain Boys. On Aug. 21, dinner will be served starting at 3:30 p.m. featuring country ham or half-chicken. Auction starts at 6 p.m.
Dick Reunion
The annual Dick Family Reunion will be held on Aug. 15 at the South Morgan Fire Company. South Morgan is located on Route 13 approximately two miles north of Greenwood Church in Southern Morgan County, West Virginia. A covered dish lunch will be shared around 1 p.m. Family and friends are welcome.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop reopening
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, reopens Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shop will be open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please be advised that CDC COVID restrictions apply.
Northern Shenandoah Valley Master Gardeners Association activities at Bowman Library
Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.: Wild and free in the fields. See how wild flowers and pretty weeds grow. These plants attract bugs by their colors and scents and often deter wild critters by the smell of their foliage. You will be able to bring home a bouquet of wild stems and display in your home. Class will be taught by Master Gardener Angie Hutchinson.
Bowman Library is located at 871 Tasker Road.
Card shower for Kaleb
A card shower is planned for Kaleb Goff, a 13-year-old boy with leukemia who aspires to be a chef and would love to receive recipes. He has been receiving treatment for seven months. Cards may be sent to him at 2107 Hunting Ridge Road, Winchester, Virginia 22603-2431.
YDC open house
The Youth Development Center, also known as The YDC, is having an open house on Aug. 21 from noon to 5 p.m. The public is invited to stop by to see what we have to offer. There will be free food, beverages, and games for everyone. Come meet the YDC’s executive director, tour the facility, see demonstrations, and learn more about the YDC’s programs and services. The YDC is located at 3 Battaile Drive, Winchester. This is a family friendly event.
Rubbermaid sale
A Rubbermaid sale will be held at 8 a.m Aug. 28 at Belk in Winchester by the Apple Blossom Mall. This sale benefits Salvation Army, Winchester. The sale is made possible by a special partnership between United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and The Salvation Army. Product sales help the United Way and its partner agencies generate additional funds to meet local needs. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Credit cards accepted. Contact info@unitedwaynsv.org with any questions.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation event
Annual head-shaving fundraiser to benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Backseat Bar & Grill, 104 Full House Drive, Winchester. There also will be an auction as well as a cornhole tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. ($40 a pair, bring your own bags). For more information, contact Alison Spangler at 540-664-5383.
Photo contest exhibit
“Celebrating Open Spaces in Clarke County” — an exhibit of Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority photo contest winners — is on display at Long Branch Historic House and Farm through Aug. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
James Wood High School Class of 1970 reunion
James Wood High School Class of 1970’s 50th + 1 Reunion will be 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Heritage Hall, 8543 Winchester Ave., U.S. 11 North, Inwood, West Virginia. Cost of $35 per person includes a full buffet dinner. If you did not get a mailer, call 540-859-0192
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
Shiley ReunionThe Shiley Reunion will be Aug. 15 at the Lions Club Shelter in Jim Barrett Park. Bring a covered dish and a gift for the silent auction. Lunch will be around 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.