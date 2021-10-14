Indoor yard, bake sale
Fairview Lutheran Church, located off U.S. 50 on Fairview Road west of Gore, will have an indoor yard/bake sale starting at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Homemade apple butter, country ham sandwiches, cakes, cookies, bread, lots of baked items, antique dishes, linens, jewelry, Halloween decorations, infant and family clothing, books, furniture, more.
Yard sale
Hayfield Asembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West in Gore, will have a yard sale in the church parking lot from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Proceeds to benefit the mission fund.
Democratic candidate event
Richard Kennedy, candidate for Frederick County Board of Supervisors/Shawnee District, will host an evening of food, music and fellowship at Taqueria Guadalajara, 1181 Front Royal Pike, from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 19. The event, which will be held outdoors under a tent, is free and open to all. Also in attendance will be Del. Wendy Gooditis, who is seeking re-election in Virginia's 10th House of Delegates District, and Paul Siker, who is running for the 33rd District seat in the House of Delegates.
Tech Tuesday Workshop
Handley Library in Winchester will host a Tech Tuesday Workshop on iOS devices from 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 19. Learn about current features, security, Apple Pay, more. Bring your iPhone, iPad and questions. Free. For more information or to register, call 540-662-9041 ext. 19.
Apple butter making
Reynolds Store Fire Company will be making apple butter on Oct. 23. Quarts are $9, pints $5. Volunteer help welcomed. For more information, contact Joanne at 540-888-3230 or Merle at 540-888-3301. Pick up after 5 p.m.
Fall soup sale
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company, 809 Greenwood Road, Winchester, is having its Fall Soup Sale. Orders due Oct. 16. Pick up at the Fall Bazaar on Oct. 23. Soup is $8 per quart. Varieties available are vegetable, potato, taco and bean. Chicken salad is $8 per pint. Pork BBQ is $8 per pint. Email orders to GreenwoodBazaar@yahoo.com.
Call for artists for Veterans Art Show
The Shenandoah Arts Council is accepting submissions for a juried virtual Veterans Art Exhibit. No submission fee. Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union. Exhibition is open to regional artists who are veterans. Up to three pieces of artwork may be submitted for consideration. Deadline is Oct. 16. The virtual exhibit runs from Nov. 1-30. Online application form available at shenarts.org.
Free lunch, food giveaway
Centenary Reformed United Church of Christ, 202 S. Cameron St., will distribute prepackaged lunches and food pantry items in the church parking lot from noon-1 p.m. Oct. 22.
Free history lecture
Winchester Public Schools and the French & Indian War Foundation invite the public to attend a lecture by Dr. Carl J. Ekberg on "Handley High School: The Jeffersonian Soul of Winchester" at 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in Handley High School's Patsy Cline Theatre. The event is dedicated to James R. Wilkins Jr., who has been a generous benefactor to Handley High School and the French & Indian War Foundation.
Trunk or Treat
Free community meal and trunk or treat will be held on Oct. 30 at 567 N. Kent St., Winchester. Food will be served from 1-4 p.m. Trunk or treat will begin at 6 p.m. Hosted by the Crown Vic Kings/Queens. Donations of blankets, hygiene items and nonperishable foods will be accepted to benefit those experiencing homelessness.
Spooktacular
Stephens City United Methodist Church will have a “spooktacular” event from 1-3 p.m. Oct. 30. Join us for Trunk or Treat to see decorated vehicles and play games. There will be a trick or treat parade at 3 p.m. Line up in the back parking lot.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
Juneteenth celebration vendors sought
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration will be held June 18, 2022, at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. The public is invited to attend this momentous event. Educational, historic and entertainment activities are planned throughout the day. Vendors, such as food trucks, artists, interpretive dancers, historic reenactors, musical groups, and poets, are encouraged to participate as we celebrate the freedom of all citizens. To volunteer as a vendor, contact Vernie or Bob at 703-791-3196. The celebration is sponsored by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Clarke County Training School/Johnson-Williams High School Alumni Association.
‘Shared Visions’ at Long Branch Historic House and Farm
Paintings by husband and wife Steven Parrish and Volrath are on exhibit through Oct. 31 at Long Branch, 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
