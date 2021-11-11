Community Thanksgiving Dinner at First Presbyterian Church
There will be a community Thanksgiving Dinner on Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving Day), but it will have a new look. Take out will be offered at First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun St., Winchester, from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. For home delivery, call 540 247-9424 to reserve meals. No calls will be taken after Nov. 23. Delivery will be on Thanksgiving Day between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. For additional information call or text Bob Cleaver, 540-486-0645, or Bill Stewart, 540 486-0646. This meal is made possible by corporate sponsors, business supporters, church partners and community volunteers.
Holiday House Tour
Preservation of Historic Winchester will host its 45th Holiday House Tour from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 5. The tour will feature three recently restored historic buildings decorated for the holiday season in Winchester's historic district: 25 W. Piccadilly St., 31 S. Stewart St. and 814 S. Washington St. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets available at Kimberly's, Winchester Book Gallery, Winchester-Frederick County Visitors Center, and the Bough & Dough Shop at the Hexagon House. They also may be purchased online through Eventbrite. For more information, visit www.phwi.org/hht.php.
Treasure Box reopening
The Treasure Box Thrift Store of Christ Episcopal Church, 114 Boscawen St., Winchester, reopened at 10 a.m. Nov. 3. Hours are Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Fish fry
Hayfield Assembly of God Church, U.S. 50 West, Gore, will have a fish fry starting at 3 p.m. Friday until all the food is gone. Take-out only. Dinner includes fried catfish, mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread and dessert. Cost is $10 per person. Proceeds benefit the food pantry.
Spaghetti dinner
Boy Scout Troop 9 will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser from 3-6 p.m. Saturday at Market Street United Methodist Church. Pull up to the Cork Street side of the church, order, and be served without leaving your car. Freewill donation.
Soup, sandwich sale
Wesley United Methodist Church, 527 Van Fossen St., will have a carryout soup and country ham sandwich sale from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday. Advance orders only. Orders must be placed by today. Contact Donnie, 678-544-7316, or Phyllis, 540-662-5734.
Medicare Part D counseling
Shenandoah University student pharmacists will offer Medicare Part D counseling from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy at 1775 N. Sector Court, located on the first left from the Winchester Medical Center exit off Va. 37. There will be signs to direct participants. Free. No appointment needed. Bring current Medicare card and medication list or a bag of your current medications. The student pharmacists will enter your information into the medicare.gov website and review different plan options. Questions? Call 540-678-4364.
Christmas Country Store
Old Bethel United Methodist Church, 560 Old Bethel Church Road (off U.S. 522 N), 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20. Bake sale, holiday decor, small appliances, furniture, clothing, soup, country ham sandwiches, chili dogs, Avon. Masks, please.
Author talk
The four authors of "Thoughts & Prayers," a novel about the aftermath of a school shooting, will be at the Winchester Book Gallery on the Loudoun Street Mall to discuss the book from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 20
Free food pantry
Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 2732 Martinsburg Pike, has a free food pantry the first, second and third Monday of the month. Hours: 4-6 p.m. A variety of food available. CCAP is at the church on the fourth Monday. Perishable and nonperishable food available.
Juneteenth celebration vendors sought
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Juneteenth Celebration will be held June 18, 2022, at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds in Berryville. The public is invited to attend this momentous event. Educational, historic and entertainment activities are planned throughout the day. Vendors, such as food trucks, artists, interpretive dancers, historic reenactors, musical groups, and poets, are encouraged to participate as we celebrate the freedom of all citizens. To volunteer as a vendor, contact Adeela or Dorothy at 540-955-5512. The celebration is sponsored by the Josephine School Community Museum, Josephine Improvement Association and the Johnson-Williams High School Alumni Association.
