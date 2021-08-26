Belle Grove’s 10th Wine Festival
Belle Grove Plantation’s 10th Wine Festival is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Belle Grove, 336 Belle Grove Road, Middletown. Advance tickets may be purchased at www.bellegrove.org, at the Belle Grove Museum Shop and at the Winchester-Frederick County Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester. Advance tickets are $25 (cash and check only). On the day of the event, tasting tickets may be purchased for $30 at the gate (cash and credit cards accepted). Admission includes a souvenir tasting glass, all tastings, access to all vendors, performances, demonstrations and tours of the historic Manor House. General admission is $15 for visitors who do not wish to do tastings, are designated drivers or who are under age 21.
Civil War used book sale
The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation will have a large sale of used books and magazines, featuring primarily Civil War-related titles, at the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum at 20 N. Loudoun St., Winchester. The sale will take place from Aug. 28-Sept. 5. Proceeds from the sale will go toward the foundation’s library and archives. The sale will begin with a one-hour early bird sale for SVBF members-only from 9-10 a.m. on Aug. 28. After that the sale will be open to the general public during regular museum hours. For more information, call 540-542-1145 or email info@svbf.net.
Crown Cork & Seal picnic
The Crown Cork & Seal picnic will be from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at Jim Barnett Park in the Exchange Pavilion. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish. Contact Linda at 540-327-9670 for more information.
Capitol Records reunion
A reunion of employees who worked at Capitol Records in Winchester will be held Aug. 28 at Sherando Park, Abex shelter (first shelter on the right). The reunion starts at noon, guests will eat at 1 p.m. Meat, water and paper products will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a dish or dessert or both.
Rubbermaid sale
A Rubbermaid sale will be held at 8 a.m Aug. 28 at Belk in Winchester by the Apple Blossom Mall. This sale benefits Salvation Army, Winchester. The sale is made possible by a special partnership between United Way NSV, Rubbermaid Commercial Products and The Salvation Army. Product sales help the United Way and its partner agencies generate additional funds to meet local needs. The products available are returned goods, discontinued products and slightly damaged items. Credit cards accepted. Contact info@unitedwaynsv.org with any questions.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation event
Annual head-shaving fundraiser to benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which supports childhood cancer research, will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at Backseat Bar & Grill, 104 Full House Drive, Winchester. There also will be an auction as well as a cornhole tournament starting at 12:30 p.m. ($40 a pair, bring your own bags). For more information, contact Alison Spangler at 540-664-5383.
Harlem Globetrotters coming to Winchester
The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to the James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics and Events Center at Shenandoah University on Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. (Rescheduled from March 19, 2020). Doors open at 6 p.m. Doors open for Magic Pass guests at 5 p.m. and the Magic Pass program begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/harlem-globetrotters-winchester-va-tickets-80153183329.
Candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day
The Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition will host a candlelight vigil for International Overdose Awareness Day at 7 p.m. Aug. 31 in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Musuem on the Loudoun Street Mall, Winchester. The event will include a bell ringing to signify each community member who had died of an overdose this year. For more information, visit www.roadtorecovery.info or call 540-536-5000.
Photo contest exhibit
“Celebrating Open Spaces in Clarke County” — an exhibit of Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority photo contest winners — is on display at Long Branch Historic House and Farm through Aug. 31. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. weekends. Free admission. Long Branch is located at 830 Long Branch Lane, Boyce. For more information, call 540-837-1856 or visit www.visitlongbranch.org.
Core of the Community Festival
The inaugural Core of the Community Festival is Sept. 2-4 at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s 9th Valor Awards is 4 p.m. Sept. 2. Visit regionalchamber.biz for more details. Concern Hotline’s 22nd Fish Fry is 4-9 p.m. Sept. 3. Tickets are available at the organization’s EVENTBRITE location. Email Rusty Holland at rholland@concernhotline.org for more information. The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival’s BBQ & Brews is 1-9 p.m. Sept. 4. For tickets and more information visit www.thebloom.com.
White Hall UMC yard party/fall festival
White Hall United Methodist Church will have a fall festival and yard party Sept. 4 at 3265 Apple Pie Ridge Road. Homemade food will be served at 3:30 p.m. followed by an auction at 6 p.m.
Wine & Music Festival
The Shenandoah Valley Wine Trail, comprised of wineries in the Shenandoah Valley American Viticultural Area, will present a Wine & Music Festival from 1-7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley, 901 Amherst St., Winchester. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. For more information, visit shendoahvalleywinetrail.com.
Skyline Indie Film Fest
Skyline Indie Film Fest returns to Winchester Sept. 9-12 with a hybrid festival featuring underseen indie gems. For more information and a listing of the films being shown visit www.skylineindiefilmfest.org.
Abnormal Formal
Froggy’s Closet’s 8th annual AbNormal Formal will be Sept. 11 at Piccadilly Public House in Winchester. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea.” Dress as you would for any formal, but with something “abNormal” about your attire. Enjoy an evening of dancing to live music by Revolution, hors d’oeuvres, libations and live and silent auctions. Charles Harbaugh IV, executive director of Access Independence and mayor of Middletown, will be the emcee. Proceeds will benefit foster families and kids in need and at-risk.
Yard-Christmas-bake sale
Wesley Church, 527 Van Fossen St., Winchester, will have a Yard-Christmas-Bake sale starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 11. Hot dogs, chili dogs, county ham sandwiches also will be for sale. Masks required.
Community Safety Fair
A Community Safety Fair, featuring food, music, vendors, kid’s zone, dunk tank, fire/rescue and law enforcement apparatus, will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at James Wood Middle School, 1313 Amherst St., Winchester. The event is being hosted by Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.
James Wood High School Class of 1970 reunion
James Wood High School Class of 1970’s 50th + 1 Reunion will be 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at Heritage Hall, 8543 Winchester Ave., U.S. 11 North, Inwood, West Virginia. Cost of $35 per person includes a full buffet dinner. If you did not get a mailer, call 540-859-0192
Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk
The 8th annual Wits for Wellness 5K Run/Walk will start at 9 a.m. Sept. 18 at Lord Fairfax Community College’s Middletown campus. Register by Sept. 1 and pay the early registration fee of $20. After that, the fee is $25. Members of the Shenandoah Valley Runners receive a $1 discount. Proceeds benefit student scholarships. For more information, visit lfcc.edu/5k.
51st Bluemont Fair
The Bluemont Fair is back and will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18 and 19 at 33846 Snickersville Turnpike. The fair will feature an outdoor Indian Village with exhibits, demonstrations and hands-on activities.
Bridge night
Long Branch is hosting social bridge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. The cost is $15 per person. Wine, soft drinks and light snacks will be provided. RSVP to 540-837-1856. Limited seating.
Free meal
A free drive-thru meal is offered at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, located at 2732 Martinsburg Pike, on the fourth Monday of each month from 4:30-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.