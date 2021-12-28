WINCHESTER — Citizens pulled together to help a traveling couple in need during Sunday’s shooting incident at an Interstate 81 rest stop.
The couple, who was traveling through the area after Christmas, was not involved in the shooting incident but were present when gunshots rang out. Their dog, Pepsi, broke loose from its car seat and ran, likely in fear.
The couple’s son, John Desider, used the What’s Happening in Winchester and Frederick County Facebook group to seek help.
“I’m posting this because my mother was at the scene of the shooting in the welcome center. She was parked right next to the shooter’s car. Her and her husband were outside of the car when the suspect started shooting, and they ran,” he wrote. “Her dog, who was in he back seat, panicked, got out of her seatbelt and took off as the car door was open. Please if anyone sees this dog, contact me. This dog is my mother’s life. She’s a complete wreck over this.”
The post was shared throughout the Facebook community, and several residents gathered in the area to help search for Pepsi, according to Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland.
Millholland said his deputies searched along I-81 southbound and through the center median for the runaway dog before a man stopped and said he believed he may have hit a dog near an I-81 entrance ramp.
Millholland said the group found Pepsi about a mile down the road, but she was already dead.
“It’s tragic,” Millholland said Monday. “As out of character as this is for Frederick County, it’s just one more family that fell victim. It’s sad.”
Many local residents took to the Facebook group to share their condolences with hopes of them reaching the family.
Miri’s Haven Senior Dog Rescue shared a post of sympathy, for example, expressing sadness over a family losing its “best friend.”
“Our hearts go out to Pepsi’s family, who we know are devastated to have been separated from Pepsi in the chaos,” the post read. “Pepsi is an official member of the good boy and good girl club for life after this horrible day, but we suspect Pepsi was already a lifetime member.”
Some residents posted thanks to those who searched for the dog, with one person writing in a Facebook post that the act showed “kindness in a time of need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.