WOODSTOCK — For 76 years, Louise Garman has been a constant fixture to diners and shoppers at Ben Franklin and Ben’s Diner. She was known for creating attractive displays at the store and delicious food, especially her holiday stuffing.
Although her eyesight isn’t as good as it once was, the 96-year-old’s memory is still sharp and recalling the good old days still brings a smile to her face.
The community is invited to Ben’s Diner, 476 N. Main St. in Woodstock, to celebrate Garman’s retirement with cake and all things celebratory from 10 a.m. to noon and 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Wanda Crews, organizer of Saturday’s event, said Garman has been such a positive role model not only in her life but in the life of so many others. She felt it was important to recognize that.
“She is like a mom and we all love her very much,” said Crews, who has worked with Garman for 15 years. “Why wouldn’t we want to honor her?”
Born in November 1926, Garman, who lives in Edinburg, recalled a time when people would come into town, go shopping, went to the movies, and spent their afternoons on the square. A simpler time.
In 1947, around Easter, Louise accepted a position as a clerk at the old Ben Franklin on North Main Street in downtown Woodstock. She did a little bit of everything, from unpacking merchandise to cleaning the counters, but she was mostly known for her feature bins, which held popular items like plush bunnies, ducks, or seasonal decor.
Connee Garman, her daughter, said it wasn’t more than six months after she started at the store that she married the boss’s son, Don Garman. Looking back, Connee Garman said her mother has experienced many remarkable moments during her lifetime: like the time she got stuck in a snowstorm in the late ’60s in Christiansburg and had to follow a plow truck all the way home, alone. Or the time her mother placed her in a features bin as a baby at the old Ben Franklin, because in those days children went to work with their mothers if they could. There was also the time Ben’s Diner was almost robbed while her mother was sitting in the back office.
“She did a bit of everything, and has done everything,” Connee Garman said. “At the downtown store, which had windows, she dressed them. At Thanksgiving and Christmas, she made the stuffing. Everyone in town always looked forward to Mrs. Garman’s stuffing.”
One thing everyone who knows Garman will agree on is that if she didn’t like something, she would redo it herself.
Barbara Windel, a diner employee of 23 years, remembers her first day like it was yesterday. She started in the kitchen and was asked to make a meatloaf. She made it the way she makes it at home, adding green pepper and onions. Windel said she was terrified when Garman sat down and ordered the meatloaf. She hadn’t followed the proper recipe and she knew Garman knew it.
“She used to come by, and if your shirt was a little too low cut in the back or there was a hole she’d ask what the ventilation was for,” Windel said.
In 1966, Ben Franklin moved to the Woodstock Shopping Center and by 1968, it included a drugstore and a small diner that seated 16. In 1976, when the Safeway moved out, Ben’s Diner moved to where it sits today, allowing the diner and Ben Franklin to be joined via doors. In October 2010, Ben Franklin closed its doors permanently.
