WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Class of 2020-2021 Community Leadership Program celebrated its graduation at West Oaks Farm on Friday.
Completing its 24th year, the program’s purpose is to foster leadership potential in the community to help ensure the continued growth, development and overall prosperity of Winchester and the counties of Clarke and Frederick.
With the support of the program’s corporate sponsors — American Woodmark, Dr. Dave Leadership Corp., Grafton Integrated Health Network, H. N. Funkhouser & Company and Handy Mart, Navy Federal Credit Union, James Imoh — Edward Jones Advisor, Tech Team Solutions, and TWG (The Winchester Group) — some scholarships were available for participants who requested assistance with the program tuition.
Astrid Sheil, dean of the Shenandoah University School of Business, served as the guest speaker for the event.
“I want you to see yourselves differently, because you are different,” Sheil said in her remarks. “You’re not the same person you were nine, 10 months ago. You’ve spent a good portion of this past year during COVID committed to this program. … That really says something about your tenacity, your integrity and your fidelity.”
Sheil commended program graduates and encouraged them to continue utilizing their skills within the community. Even as failures are inevitable, Sheil challenged program participants to continue pushing forward to change failures into successes.
In addition, Tajmarie Rowe, a member of the Class of 2021 from Lord Fairfax Community College, was chosen by her fellow class members to speak on behalf of the class and to provide insight into both the personal and professional benefit of the program.
“We all started this journey for various reasons — to fulfill a purpose, to learn more about the community in which we live, to grow as citizens, to learn how to serve and where to serve, or to network,” Rowe said. “This is why for various reasons, I believe and it is in my opinion, we have received more than what we’ve hoped for and asked for. We have received such an abundance of information.”
Participants in the Community Leadership Program meet once a month from September through May at various sites throughout the community to discuss current issues facing the local community. Topics include leadership and teamwork, non-profit organizations, community culture, agriculture, local government, economic development, education, public safety, health care, and community problem-solving.
Through panel discussions, lectures, roundtable discussions, and tours, experts and professionals in each field address the class to provide insight into the region’s challenges and opportunities.
The program is meant to serve as a way to educate participants on issues important to the area, provide the opportunity for members to network with their peers and encourage them to become involved in the community.
Applications are now available for the 2021-2022 Community Leadership Program at regionalchamber.biz until June 30.
This year’s graduates were: Tristan Baker, United Bank; Todd Braithwaite, Bank of Clarke County; Michele Brune, BB&T /Lakin & Warren Financial Group; Sierra Collins, Sierra Learnership Collaborative; Erika de Azagra, ERA OakCrest Realty, Inc.; Amy Feathers, Greenway Engineering; Sarah Frey, American Woodmark; Will Gordon, Shockey Companies; Summer Jeirles, Valley Health System and WMC; Carrie Johnson, First Bank; Stacy Leach, SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke; Matthew Martz, The Management Group, LLC; Shayla Rickard, Shenandoah University; Jimmy Roberts, Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging; Tajmarie Rowe, Lord Fairfax Community College; Daniel Valentine, Navy Federal Credit Union; and Ellie Williams Tahmaseb, NW Works.
