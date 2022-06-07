WINCHESTER — While addressing the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Community Leadership Program’s Class of 2022, local business owner Ben Savory said he'd been lied to about what a successful business end game should be.
Savory, who was chosen to speak by his classmates at last week's graduation ceremony, said he was always told that if he wanted something bad enough and worked hard enough, he could “be the best in the world.”
He said he realized that he would never be the best DJ in the world, despite operating a successful business. But he said the leadership program made him realize that was OK.
“I want to change the mindset,” said Savory, who owns Repeatable DJ. “I want to be the best business for the world.”
He said his focus will be examining the impact his business can make on the community and urged classmates to do the same.
“My advice is to think about being the best at whatever you do for the community and how might that change the decisions you might make,” he said.
Savory said he ultimately joined the program with a desire to find more ways to help his hometown, which he learned from his classmates. Such lessons garnered from his classmates included to never judge a book by its cover; to remain humble during success; how to remain confident; how to recognize what others are doing in the community; and how intentional and thoughtful the community is.
Robert Claytor, H.N. Funkhouser & Co.'s CEO, told graduates that "having people willing to follow you" is a good leader's "one fundamental" quality. He also described five valuable leadership traits: compassion, integrity, courage, perseverance and humility.
Completing its 25th year, the program aims to foster leadership potential to ensure continued growth, development and prosperity in Winchester and Clarke and Frederick counties.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said the program introduces participants to leadership style while helping build on their strengths. It also
"It also introduces them to many of the industries in our community and gives them a full understanding of how it works and it gives them access personally to community leaders in many different industries,” she said.
Program participants meet the third Friday each month for nine months to discuss issues facing the region. Topics covered include leadership, teamwork, government, agriculture, education, public safety, economic development, health care, community culture and nonprofit organizations. Through panel discussions, lectures, roundtable discussions, tours and hands-on experiences, experts and professionals in each field provide insight into local challenges and opportunities.
Graduates included: Marcus Adhikusuma, Integrity Home Mortgage; Sandra Bosley, Preservation of Historic Winchester; Tiffany Cadoree, Amazon; Oscar Cerrito-Mendoza, AIDS Response Effort, Inc.; Vicki Culbreth, Winchester Rescue Mission; Michael Daddario, Frederick County Public Schools; Jill Edlich, Ravenwood Foundation and Wine Club for Women; Kylie Feiring, Bowman Library; Jasmine Frye, Valley Health System; Rebecca Gibson, Shenandoah University; Rebecca Horton, Ingenium BCS, Inc.; Will Lawrence, Edward Jones; Christina Lawson, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative; Kelly Menk, Valley Health System; Amanda Neff, Fortessa Tableware Solutions; Jonathan Reimer, F&M Bank; Ben Savory, Repeatable DJ; Nancy Sawle, Navy Federal Credit Union-Winchester; Kevin Sheppard, Valley Health System; Sara Sims Valentine, Winchester Medical Center Foundation; Carly Stoliker, NW Works, Inc.; Christy Taggart, Wells Fargo Bank-Old Town Winchester; Seth Thatcher, Commissioner of Revenue; and Janet Tully, H.N. Funkhouser & Co.
