Healing Field of Honor
The Rotary Club of Winchester’s Healing Field of Honor, featuring a sea of American flags on the front campus of Handley High School in Winchester, will be held from today through Monday. The opening ceremony is at 6 p.m. today, with a C-17 military transport flyover and a parachutist. Community members can purchase flags honoring their heroes in the military, veterans, first responders or other loved ones. Flags can be purchased individually or in groups. Proceeds benefit charity. Seating is limited at the opening ceremony. Feel free to bring your own chair. For more information, visit www.rotaryclubofwinchester.org.
Winchester National Cemetery
Flags will be placed on graves at 4 p.m. Friday at the cemetery at 401 National Ave., Winchester. A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Events are rain or shine.
Vermar for Veterans
Veramar for Veterans, a Memorial Day weekend fundraiser to benefit veterans, will be held from noon-6 p.m. Saturday at Veramar Vineyard near Berryville. A ceremony will be at 12:30 p.m. There will be all-day entertainment with live music, food trucks, wine from Veramar Vineyard, Bogati Bodega and James Charles Winery, local crafters, and interactions with American veterans. Hosted in collaboration with Matt Bass and Burnett & Williams P.C. Veramar is located at 905 Quarry Road.
Clarke County Memorial Day service
Clarke County's community Memorial Day service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Rose Hill Park in Berryville. Rear Admiral Larry R. Marsh, U.S. Navy (retired), will give the keynote address. The Clarke County High School Band and the school's chamber choir will perform. At 9 a.m. Saturday, VFW Post 9760 and American Legion Post 41, along with Boy Scout Troop 34, will place American flags on veterans' graves at Green Hill Cemetery in Berryville. In case of inclement weather, the Memorial Day service will be held in Berryville's Barns of Rose Hill adjacent to Rose Hill Park. Refreshments will follow the ceremony. For more information, contact Tom Vorisek, Memorial Day committee member, at 540-303-0774.
